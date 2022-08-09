Waterz Yidana, an accomplished young Ghanaian writer, has won what he describes to be his greatest achievement so far in his career as a scribe.

A report on the verified Facebook handle of US Embassy Ghana indicates that the author of Madman and The Drunkards was selected as part of the International Writing Program (IWP).

The International Writing Program is an annual residency organised by the University of Iowa for writers, each session brings together a cohort of about 30 writers the world over.

Ghanaian Author Waterz Yidana Selected Among 30 Writers For International Writing Program (IWP) In U.S.

It's generally regarded as the pinnacle of writers' residencies, justified by the fact that the University of Iowa is the first academic institution to run an MFA in creative writing which started in 1936.

With 17 alumni sweeping the coveted Pullitzer Prize, UI's MFA has more than proven its worth. Several Nobel Prize winners in Literature are alumni of this program. The residency is in its 55th year and has had over 1,500 writers in attendance.

This, no doubt, is my greatest accomplishment so far as a writer and I am beholdened to the American Embassy in Ghana and the University of Iowa for this new chapter. It is humbling but undeniably, elating. I look forward to so much learning as I gather with other writers for this fresh breath of knowledge sharing.

