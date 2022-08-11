A determined 77-year-old military veteran has earned his drama degree from South Carolina State University

Timothy Browne dropped out of Compton Community College in 1972 and worked as a bus driver for years

In 2018, he joined the Department of Veteran Affairs Vocational Rehab programme in the US, which allowed him to achieve his university goal

Timothy Brown, a 77-year-old military veteran, has finally graduated from South Carolina State University after overcoming challenges.

The journey to obtaining the degree was long, but he believed he could achieve his goal.

Brown hopes that his accomplishment could be a lesson for the next person. ''You know, if I can do it, anybody can do it, trust me," he said, per News19.

Photos of Timothy Brown. Credit: @WACHSimoneTV (Twitter)/ becauseofthemwecan

The war veteran put his university education on hold after he dropped out of Compton Community College in 1972 and worked as a bus driver for years.

He drove for Greyhound and American blues singer-songwriter Riley King, better known as B.B. King, and his band on tour. It was during this period that he met his wife in New York.

Brown pursued his university dream after joining the Department of Veteran Affairs Vocational Rehab programme in 2018, allowing him to attend SC State while still working to receive his degree in drama.

After graduating, his next goal is to bring to life a play he wrote based on his experience as a driver, with support from the university.

