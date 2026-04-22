A Ghanaian lady living in Canada warned men relocating abroad about serious legal consequences for inappropriate interaction with female minors

She narrated the story of a Ghanaian student who got entangled with a Canadian minor while he was abroad to study, and how the law dealt with him

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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A Ghanaian living in Canada has advised men relocating abroad to be cautious in their interactions with female minors.

According to the Canada-based Ghanaian, any wrong move by a man with a minor could land him in trouble with the constitution.

A Ghanaian lady in Canada warns men relocating abroad to be cautious of interactions with minors. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the young lady recounted how an international student allegedly found himself on the wrong side of the law because he interacted with a minor inappropriately.

"In Canada, you should not have inappropriate conversations with minors, or the law will deal with you. A Ghanaian student who travelled to Canada found himself in trouble because of such behaviours."

"The young man used to meet the girl at the bus station. He did not ask the girl's age and therefore did not know she was a minor. However, they started chatting often. The girl made several requests, which the young man granted. He even sent her explicit photos."

According to the lady, the minor's parents saw all the conversations and pictures on their daughter's phone when they seized her gadgets. The parents reported to the police, and the Ghanaian student was arrested for questioning.

The man explained that he did not know the girl was a minor, but the authorities did not accept his explanation.

"In this country, you can't be with a minor. Unlike in Ghana, where you may be freed, you will be dealt with here if found guilty. So, men take note and act right when you travel to Canada."

Watch the X video below:

Caution to men travelling abroad stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@efoavugah said:

"Chale as you dey travel outside aa, get some girl bi for here as your long distance gf, then dey send am some 50 or 100$ every month and do what you want online, whilst you focus on work/school only abroad oo."

@DMarlkson wrote:

"I know a few of them in prison currently. They thought they could use their Teaching Assistantship position to chop girls as they did in Umofia."

@Ghostnotes__ wrote:

"This can happen to anyone, especially immigrants, because you can’t really differentiate between a minor and someone of age."

@rarelyseensalim said:

"The UK disease turns Canada erh, Ghanaian never dey learn sense."

@stnrboy254 wrote:

"So koo bibiniee won't learn anything from Thomas Partey's issues...Tsw!"

@jesse_legendary said:

"They do it at home and don’t get punished, so they take it abroad. Serves him right."

@Eastboyye wrote:

"DJ play me 'to be a man' by Kweku Smoke 😥."

@Great8_Grace said:

"Consent and age laws abroad are strict and non-negotiable. In places like Canada, anything involving a minor and text, images, or requests can trigger serious criminal charges, even if the person thought it was consensual or was misled online."

@JusticeAmoako8 wrote:

"I think what she is saying is very clear, that’s what's going on, and men need to think deeply before getting themselves in these kinds of situations."

A Canada-based Ghanaian lady rejoices after becoming a citizen of the North American nation, having once faced deportation. Photo credit: @mrs.amofaboateng/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian rejoices after gaining Canadian citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a Ghanaian woman’s reaction after she was granted Canadian citizenship trended on social media.

The video showed the moment she joined a virtual citizenship ceremony to take her oath of allegiance.

Ghanaians took to the comment section of the post to praise the woman for gaining citizenship

Source: YEN.com.gh