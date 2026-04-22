A Ghanaian man is trending after he took to TikTok to advise his compatriots who have moved to the US

In a video, he opened up on why joining the US Army is a good decision, highlighting the benefits active members and veterans enjoy

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their views on the disclosure made by the young man

A Ghanaian man currently in the US has sparked reactions after he spoke about why his compatriots should join the military.

In a video, the young man known on TikTok as @max_xcrit was spotted sitting in his car wearing his uniform as he explained things people who relocate to America must note.

A Ghanaian man serving in the U.S. Army has opened up on the benefits of being a soldier in the U.S. Photo credit: @max_xcrit/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said that although people with permanent residency have varied opinions on what they intend to do after arriving in the country, his advice to them would be that such people join the military.

In a bid to convince such people, the young man detailed three benefits of joining the US Army, especially as an immigrant.

The first benefit he talked about when it comes to joining the US military was the GI Bill, a government programme set to help active members and veterans of the US Army pay for their education.

With this, he explained that persons who are determined and have their life well planned can take advantage of the programme to bag a degree while serving in the US.

“If you come to this country and have a green card, and you are looking to settle, just join the military first. Why? Because even if you want to go to school while in the Army, they will pay for your tuition. For instance, if you sign a four-year contract, before you exit, you will leave with your degree. There is something called the GI Bill, which can pay for your college, including housing and tuition.”

A young man who joined the U.S. Army was spotted playing with a military dog on the field while holding the USA flag. Photo credit: Smederevac

Source: Getty Images

The second benefit the young man touched on was the Department of Veterans Affairs, a government agency aimed at providing support to US Army veterans when they leave active service.

This, he explained, is because persons who get injured as a result of serving in the US Army are given monthly payments and benefits.

“Also, there is the VA. Because you plan to exit the military, should you get sick during your time as a soldier, ensure you document it and go to a doctor. If you are rated 100% disability, you can be paid about $4,000 a month tax-free.”

The third factor he highlighted as an advantage of joining the US Army centred on taking advantage of the VA loan programme, where army veterans and persons on active duty can buy a house without having to pay any money upfront as a deposit, but rather pay through a loan financed by a bank.

“Also, ensure that before you exit, you are able to buy a house. The benefit is that if you are in the Army, you can buy a house with no down payment. If you buy a house, that is a source of investment for you.

So if you arrive and hope to settle, just join the military. That is my advice.”

Watch the TikTok below:

Reactions to the benefits of joining US Army

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video:

Dugbe asked:

"Do the US Army also have age limits?"

KOJO stated:

"Honestly, I’m really thinking about joining the Air Force. It’s really chilled compared to the Army."

Jubilee House soldier joins the US Army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richmond Tebiri, a former Ghanaian soldier and Flagstaff House nurse, resigned from his job after 19 years to join the US Army.

In a video, he explained that he wanted a better education and future for his children, hence the move.

Source: YEN.com.gh