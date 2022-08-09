Viral sensation Big Ivy has released the video of her latest reply to Nigeria's Mummy Dollarz titled 'Poison Ivy'

The well-done video has left many Ghanaians in awe as they admired the amount of time and energy Big Ivy put into the craft and the lyrics of the song

The 'diss' song was lyrically packed as the Ghanaian lady ferociously unleashed her rich lyrical punchlines on the Nigerian

Ghana's Big Ivy has finally replied to Nigeria's Mummy Dollarz after the latter came for her in a 'diss' song.

Folks have been waiting in eagerness for Big Ivy to make Ghana proud with a resounding reply, and she did not disappoint.

Big Ivy & Mummy Dollarz Source: officialbigivy, mummydollarz

The Ghanaian rapper has gone in heavy on Mummy Dollarz with her new reply titled 'Poison Ivy.' The song's video, which features Big Ivy's son Cj Biggerman has left many in awe as they admired the effort Big Ivy put into making the music video.

The lyrics of 'Poison Ivy' has attracted massive praise from folks, with many saying Big Ivy is the undisputed winner of the friendly feud between herself and Mummy Dollarz.

The banter between the two mothers has entertained Ghanaians and Nigerians for weeks. With the release of 'Poison Ivy,' the feud is predicted to become even more interesting.

Ghanaians React To 'Poison Ivy'

quinn_adwoarh said:

This woman for get bars award like waattt

iam_makarty felt Big Ivy was the winner of the battle:

It’s over ‍️

bredarascot was excited:

Vawulence to the world

Peter Mensah Jnr said:

OMG. This is call rap. Clean bars widout insults and body shaming. We're proud of you Mum.

ICON ACKAH was also impressed with Ivy's lyrics

Clean rap, clean delivery. No bodyshaming, No insults. Pure clean entertainment. Big ups Big Ivy

