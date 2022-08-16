A young lady has recently shared how she landed her dream job only to be laid off after two weeks

Folasade got engaged by Amazon as a Technical Recruiter but had to be let go when the company experienced a budget cut

The career woman also revealed that she rented a new apartment after landing her job and now she struggles to pay for her rent and cater for other expenses

A young career woman has recently taken to social media to open up about how she lost her job just two weeks after commencing.

The LinkedIn post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of Folasade had her sharing that she landed her dream job as a Technical Recruiter for Amazon, but due to budget cuts, she had to be let go.

She admitted that the news came as a huge blow to her, especially for the fact that she rented a new apartment after and now she has no idea how she would be able to pay her rent and other bills.

"This news has come as an extreme devastating blow to me as I have just moved into a new apartment & am now wondering how I will be able to afford my bills & living expenses. After being on the stressful job hunt for months I thought I had found a new work ‘home’ . However, I am now forced to be back once again on the job market (sigh)."

Folasade encouraged herself and chose to keep her hopes high while she prays to land a good job soon. She also expressed her profound gratitude to everyone who made it possible to get her job with Amazon.

