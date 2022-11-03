A before versus now photos of a young man and his girlfriend since they started dating have recently surfaced online and are causing quite the stir

The pictures show how the two have moved from being young and poorly dressed to fully grown with expensive outfits on

The young man in love shared that he is ready to propose marriage to his lady after being together for six years

A young couple has recently become the talk of many after photos of their glow-up over the years surfaced on social media.

Couple when they were young and poor, and photo of their glow-up 6 years later Photo credit: @tibz_fresh

Source: Twitter

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @tibz_fresh had him sharing a picture of himself and his woman some years back as well as photos of their current stage. He revealed that he had been with his girlfriend for six years, and it was finally time to propose marriage to her.

His post came with the caption;

It’s the story of the trenches lovers. It’s been 6 years of love and happiness. It’s about time we make it official ❤️. U&IForever’22❤️

The young man's tweet attracted a lot of reactions from netizens. At the time of this publication, over 5,600 retweets, 616 quote tweets and close to 44,000 likes have been racked up.

Ghanaian Couple Get Many Falling In Love After Sharing Photos Of Their Glow Up After 21 Years Of Marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man and his wife of 15 years recently got many congratulating them after sharing photos that capture their growth over the years on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the popular Facebook page, Tell It All, had the man, Ben Bonarparte, revealing that he has been with his now-wife for 21 years but has been married for 15 years.

Betty Mensah, a certified marriage counsellor based in Takoradi, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, shared some attributes couples need to adopt to experience successful marriage;

"Respect is everything in a marriage. When a man and his wife respect each other, they can face every storm together, which ensures the marriage's longevity. Respect can also be relied on when love fades so it is a very essential character to possess in a marriage", she said.

