A frustrated Ghanaians 'trotro' driver based in Kumasi has recently taken many aback after a video of his unusual reaction to passengers' discussion surfaced

The clip captured him stopping his vehicle and insisting that those on board stop talking about politics else he would not continue the journey

Some of the passengers who were unhappy about how they were being treated insisted that the driver return their money, so they picked another car

A video of a commercial vehicle driver's reaction to his passengers who were heated discussing politics in the car has resulted in huge reactions among netizens.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @sikaofficial1 captured the irritated driver getting out of the 'trotro' and telling the passengers that he would wait till they finished discussing politics in his car before he got back into the car.

Some annoyed passengers also insisted that he return their money to them, so they picked another car. @sikaofficial's post was shared with the caption;

The Trotro driver say make nobody talk politics matter for his car inside

Trotro driver pretends to be mad after crashing into Range Rover; rolls on the floor like keeper in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a commercial bus driver had to take to the bush and pretend to have lost his senses after he hit a Range Rover Sports car with his bus.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the commercial bus driver popularly known as trotro driver, was seen rolling in a nearby bush following the accident.

The said trotro driver had taken off his shirt and was seen displaying in the bush as if to say that he had lost his senses. The collision had attracted many people to the scene who were there to assess the damage caused but the commercial bus driver was already in the dirt.

He was seen jumping up and down and putting himself on the floor as the camera caught what he was doing.

