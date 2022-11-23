Ghanaian food vendor, Celestina Etornam, is quickly becoming an online sensation because of her hourglass figure

She sells gari and beans ('gob3') at Dansoman in Accra, where customers travel from long distances to buy from her, especially her male clients

YEN.com.gh accentuates five videos of the hardworking lady, who has gained online attention for her trade, but more for her looks

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Celestina Etornam is a hardworking Ghanaian food vendor who is quickly becoming a social media sensation because of her hourglass figure.

Photos of Celestina Etornam. Credit: @query996.

Source: UGC

She sells gari and beans ('gob3') at Dansoman in Accra, where her customers travel from far and near to buy her food.

Etornam first gained social media attention after a video online captured her curvy look while she was happily attending to her clients. After her viral footage, she granted an interview with SVTV Africa, where she opened up about her vocation.

She mentioned that she takes pride in making her own money despite her curvy look. ''I'm not dependent on any man.'' Despite the challenges in selling food, she says she is content with it and hopes to expand her business.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

YEN.com.gh accentuates five videos of the hardworking lady, who has gained online attention for her trade, but more for her voluptuous figure.

1. The first video of Celestina Etornam, which gained her attention on the internet:

2. Fast-rising Ghanaian internet sensation humbly attends to her customers.

3. Video shows Celestina Etornam selling gari and beans despite her curvy look.

4. Celestina Etornam flaunts her voluptuous stature to the camera.

5. Ghanaian food vendor proudly sells to her customers.

Ghanaian Nurse Opens Up About Making Ghc600 Daily As Part-time 'Gob3' Seller

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Grace, a gorgeous Ghanaian nurse who works as a gari and beans seller popularly known as 'gob3' granted an interview where she shared more about her side business.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of Jasmine Ama had Grace sharing that the selling of Gob3 is a family business that her grandmother handled, but due to old age, her sister, mother, and herself have had to manage it, and in a day, they make Ghc500-Ghc600 in sales.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh