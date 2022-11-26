Popular Ghanaian minister and gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has explained the reasoning that went into some substitutions during Ghana's World Cup fixture against Portugal on Thursday.

This comes amidst serious criticisms that the coach, Otto Addo, got for substituting out Mohammed Kudus and Andre Dede Ayew, who were both instrumental in getting Ghana their first goal.

According to Sonnie Badu, those calls from the referee were right and Ghanaians have to understand the game before going ahead to make certain criticisms.

Collage of Sonnie Badu & Kudus with Andre Ayew

Source: Instagram

"You need to understand the game of football. Kudus had to sit, why? The game was getting intense and if he kept playing, he could have missed the second game. Do you want to risk that? No," he started.

On the captain, Dede Ayew, the minister's words were:

"Dede, you had to let him rest. He is not as young as he is - why Jordan? Jordan defends and attack at the same time. It was unfortunate that he was caught up in the middle (what he was doing there I don’t know)."

Sonnie Badu also explained that Thomas Partey who was also criticized for not showing up greatly during the match, did as he was supposed to do, so that Kudus can do the attacking.

He, however, indicated that the only problem with the team was the goalkeeper who did not make the right moves on some occasions as well as Baba Rahman.

"My problem is our keeper.. He did not throw his hands.. He jumped and kept his left hands in his pocket… lol … And #BabaRaman, if he must play then let’s bring him in when we are in a comfortable lead .. I would put Gideon Mensah in..," he said.

