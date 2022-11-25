The World Cup 2022 is in full swing and Ghana played her first match on November 24 2022, against Portugal in a heated game

After the loss against the Black Stars, many have taken to social media to air out their frustrations, including in Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram private messages

The hilarious yet sad audio has stirred massive reactions on social media, with many others also wondering how the former Man. Utd. player would understand the Twi the man spoke

Ghana met Portugal on November 24, 2022 for their first game at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the Black Stars lost their opponent in a 3-2 neck-and-neck match.

One highlight from the match that has hit many Ghanaians was the penalty which was accepted by the referee who officiated the match, Ismail Elfath.

According to many Ghanaians and football lovers around the world who followed the game, the penalty given Ronaldo did not qualify to be one looking at the rules of the game.

Many people have taken to sociaL media to express their displeasure as others also entered the direct message of the former Manchester United player to rain their frustrations on him

In a post shared by popular Ghanaian celebrity blogger, @ghkwaku, one Ghanaian man recorded a voice note in Twi, a local dialect of the Ashanti, and showered Ronaldo with insults.

Captioning the post, @ghkwaku wrote;

Good morning… turn on your sound… our people are still going through it

More hilarious reactions as Ghanaian man sends heartfelt message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Black Stars loss to Portugal at World Cup

aakosua_vee:

It’s the etwe me fah me

akulineenyonam:

I like the fact that Ghanaians are not bashing the black stars because the boys did well. Please keep attacking Ronaldo

dhe_qween:

I love my kentry

officialomowealth:

Ghana did so well. And I strongly believe they will triumph in their next game

efyarhteddy:

You can’t be sad in Ghana da

official_stephanieaddo:

Please speak English so he can understand

makora_mimi:

But Ghana did so well. The gentlemen did what is suppose of them. they did well. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

khwseiberry:

All these insults won’t even reach Ofankor barrier, not to talk of airport..just noise

gbrownoseigordon:

Some years ago, it was Suarez, and today is Ronaldo eei my country never disappoints

perpetual_111:

who said judgment day is coming

honourable_coco:

ow! So who will translate for C Ro now

