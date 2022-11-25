Celebrated Kumawood actor and comedian has released a video reacting to the recently played game between Ghana and Portugal

In the video, Lil Win blamed Otto Addo for Ghana's 3-2 loss to Portugal in their first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The video has sparked reactions among his fans, as some tell him that the video was unnecessary since the Black Stars played well

Popular Ghanaian comedian and actor Lil Win has dropped a heartfelt video reacting to Ghana's loss in the match against Portugal that was played on November 24, 2022.

Lil Win. Photo Source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

In the video, he blamed Coach Otto Addo for his failed tactical substitutions during the second half of the game.

While weeping in the video, he bemoaned why Otto Addo substituted André Morgan Rami Ayew and Mohammed Kudus after they gained momentum in the game after they each scored a goal.

He lamented about why the Coach brought Jordan Ayew into the game and insisted that the Dede Ayew and Kudus substitution should not have taken place.

His tears and rants have sparked reactions on social media as some fans shared similar sentiments. However, others hinted that Lil Win's video was unnecessary since the boys put up a good fight on the pitch.

Ghanaians react as Lil Win cries after loses first match to Portugal at 2022 FIFA World Cup

kid.bobby_ said:

They tried well in the game so stop making noise

paakwesi_mauro_ said:

Unnecessary.. the guys were great in the game!!! Go Blackstars

_nerdyconnie_ commented:

We did well we did well saa na y’aba fie. Did well y3de gye cup? the changes were bad.

joojo.dollarz remarked:

The game was a cheat game.We did very well I wasn’t even expecting how they played Ghana is on Heat

offeibea_oyiripa said:

Massa emotions are high... This is not necessary. The boys did well. Try to appreciate them

dianaafiba commented:

U all should stop thisfootball issa a game..either one loose or win or draw ..so prs arrow

joojo.dollarz said:

Kodwo we did well wai

