On Saturday, April 19, 2026, Dulcie Boateng’s Porials Pitch 3 happened on Saturday, April 19, 2026, at Ghud Park, Accra Mall

One vendor who paid GH¢10,000 to mount a stand to sell bofrot got several netizens talking after her videos went viral

Porials Pitch was founded in 2024 by socialite Dulcie Boateng and entails shopping, entrepreneurship, and entertainment

A young Ghanaian lady paid GH¢10,000 to sell bofrot at Dulcie Boateng’s Porials Pitch 3, which was held on Saturday, April 19, 2026, at Ghud Park, Accra Mall.

Vendor pays GH¢10k to sell bofrot at Porials pitch. Photo credit: @bongo_tribe

Source: Twitter

Porials Pitch, which was founded in 2024 by socialite Dulcie Boateng, entails shopping, entrepreneurship, and entertainment.

Vendor slots for the 2026 edition reportedly sold out in just two minutes, generating approximately GH¢600,000.

A video on social media showed one vendor selling bofrot at the event.

The stand was called 'Bofrot Papabi' a Twi saying which means 'good bofrot.'

A lady was seen standing in front of the stand, shouting for customers to come and purchase the bofrot. She kept shouting:

"Bofrot papabi! Authentic bofrot!" as a way to attract customers.

After the video went viral on social media, some wondered if the bofrot vendors made any profit or sales at all.

@IbnNurulai on X, for instance, said:

"If one is Gh 1, meaning she has to sell 10,000 before she can get her Gh 10,000. Eiiii, this de3 it will be difficult to convince me she had value for money."

However, some other netizens who claimed they were at the event said customers queued at the bofrot stand to buy.

@lovekobby24 said:

"This is a very big lie, the thing wey I stood in line for hrs before getting some to buy."

Watch the X video below:

Bofrot seller at event stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

@MrCute_gh said:

"Some group of people just opened a food joint @ my hood across the street, and people have started patronising them. She could have used that 10k 2 open a food joint @ a good location, and she would have made more profit. Why pay 10k to someone we do not know, what she is influencing."

@LongLyf2 wrote:

"I’m thinking about how she can sell this bofrot and make more than the 10k she paid."

@4600BC said:

"Make she share for her family members."

@Nii_Kpai wrote:

"Many people went there to socialise ooooo not to buy oo."

@zev_Laud said:

"You’re wrong, selling bofrot at an event like this is a smart move. It’s affordable, popular, and everyone loves it when it’s hot, soft, and fresh. With the right strategy, it practically sells itself. I’m sure she made a serious profit."

@wilson_akwesi wrote:

"She's always cashing out, don't defame her, she was sold out last year. Have you tried their bofrot? I trust them."

Source: YEN.com.gh