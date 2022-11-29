A male passenger could not hide his joy after he realized that the hailing ride he ordered was being driven by a young lady

In the one-minute video, the man confessed that he was happy to see a lady striving in a male dominant field

Social media users commended the young lady for inspiring young women with her story and ambition

A Ghanaian man could not contain his joy when he realized that driver of the hailing ride he ordered was a young lady.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Tiktok handle of @rideandchat, the male passenger who sounded very happy at what he saw engaged the online driver in a chat to find out more about her personality.

In the video, the young lady who spoke good English and was smiling throughout the conversation expressed delight at what she does for a living.

The passenger said that seeing a young lady venture into a male-dominated profession really makes him happy adding that she is an inspiration to others who are thinking of going into the business.

Netizens who reacted to the video applauded the young lady for being an inspiration to others whereas some also praised her for not sitting home hoping for a white-collar job.

The 1-minute video which was captioned “I met a female online driver” had gathered over 6000 likes at the time of writing the report.

