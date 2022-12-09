Odehye Naana, the host of Efie Asetena shed tears on live TV after she heard the woes of a single mother

The guest named Prophetess Juliet Ofori narrated how she had to endure a lot of financial stress to fend for her family

According to the Prophetess, there was a day when all she had was 50p & her kids needed to feed

Doris Sintim Aboagye, the host of Efie Asetena on Atinka TV, got really emotional on her show during one of her recent interviews on the subject of single parenting.

In a video that was shared on the official Facebook handle of Atinka TV Ghana, the host who is better known as Odehye Naana got moved to tears by the narration of one of her guests called Prophetess Juliet Ofori.

The Ghanaian woman of God recounted a very difficult moment in her life when she had to endure grim financial struggles as a single mother.

According to the prophetess, there was a particular day when she had only 50p and her children needed to go to school that day.

"I took the 50p coin in my palm and tears swelled up in my eyes. My kids were telling me that if the money was not enough to buy them their usual snacks, they would just pass by when they get there," she said in an emotional manner.

Odehye Naana could not help but shed tears at that point in time, after which she admitted that she gets emotional in such instances especially due to the fact that she has experienced her version of single parenting woes in the past.

Watch the video here from 40:00 min

