A Ghanaian man has stunned many folks on social media after he was spotted driving a new Mercedes EQS in Accra

Many people were shocked to see the vehicle in Ghana as it was very expensive and was one of the latest releases by Mercedes

Folks questioned whether there was truly suffering in Ghana as some elite people seem to live in unfathomable luxury

A wealthy Ghanaian man in a video was spotted driving one of the latest releases from Mercedes, the Mercedes Benz EQS.

Source: UGC

The vehicle is one the first of its kind by the German car manufacturing giants. It is electric-powered instead of conventional petrol or diesel.

The vehicle has a starting price of $105,000 which is over GH₵1.2 million. The 2023 model of the vehicle was released just a few months ago so many folks were shocked to see it in Ghana.

A young man who is a car enthusiast on TikTok took a video of the vehicle and shared it on social media. The rich man was comfortably seated in the vehicle as he cruised on the streets of Accra in the electric-powered luxury car.

The Mercedes EQS is a rare piece of machinery to find. An individual owning one in Ghana is impressive, many netizens said.

Ghanaians Express Shock At Seeing Mercedes EQS In Accra

krix nelsine was stunned:

I don't understand guys this is a new model, electric car from benz and someone owns it in Ghana on my god where did parent pass

hassan_codes also commented:

Bro, I've seen a 2023 Range Rover Sport in Ghana. It's brand new with just factory miles. Money dey!

Woodman also said:

Ghana ebi 2... Which 1 u go belong to dey ur there

Kobby•Kay

I just saw this car new model from Mercedes today online competing against Tesla not knowing some is already in Ghana Ei. God of wonders.

