A video of a group of passengers arguing with a driver and his mate over the transportation fares has surfaced online

In the video, the passengers were heard questioning the driver over the fares his mate was demanding

Netizens shared their point of view on the video with some saying the mate and his driver erred in this situation

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video of passengers aboard a commercial bus arguing with a driver and his bus conductor over the recent adjustment in transportation fares has cracked ribs online.

The video was posted on Twitter by @MelanatedKing21 in response to a question by @tv3_ghana on its timeline as to whether some passengers are still paying the old transport fares.

Moment trotro passengers and a mate argued over transport fares Photo credit @Jacob Silberberg/GettyImages @MelanatedKing21/Twitter

Source: UGC

It captured a moment where the passengers were heard voicing their displeasure over the fare being charged by the bus conductor.

Although the place where the incident happened was not revealed, a man was heard questioning why only GH₵1 would be deducted from GH₵11 which is the old fare when the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the government had clearly agreed on a 15.3 per cent reduction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The move by the driver to return to the bus station did not silence the angry passengers who seemed united in their bid to ensure that they are not cheated.

One passenger was heard shouting at the driver to speed up as he returns to the station because they were not going to pay the amount his bus conductor was quoting.

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse views on the matter as some said the driver was only wasting his fuel.

@BaduJason

Same happened with our trotro today at Dansoman

@Nesto1_GH

He has wasted his own fuel

@herbertmucg

These drivers are not serious we need to start beating them. When it’s increased di33 they are in a hurry to implement it but when it’s reduced then they are feeling reluctant to reduce it.

Transport Fares: Road Transport Operators Slash Rates By 15.3% Effective Monday, December 19, 2022

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Road Transport Operators in the country have announced a reduction in transport fares by 15.3% effective Monday, December 19, 2022.

This follows public agitations by a section of the populace for transport fares to be reduced after fuel prices went down significantly.

That pressure has eventually paid off evident in a joint statement issued and signed by the Ghana Private Road and Transport Operators (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh