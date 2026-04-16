Some applicants seeking recruitment into the security services have raised concerns over alleged extortion at certain medical screening centres, with claims of additional payments being demanded beyond approved fees.

“Gift Box for What”: Fire Officer Exposes Medical Screening Centre for alleged Extortion, Video

Source: UGC

The complaints emerged after a fire service officer, identified in a viral TikTok video as Officer Ekow, shared concerns he had received from applicants who had already qualified for the medical screening stage.

According to him, the applicants had paid the official and approved fee of GH¢1,400, but were still being asked to make extra payments at some centres before their medical processes could be completed.

In the video, Officer Ekow alleged that some officials at the centres were demanding additional money from desperate applicants under different pretences. He specifically mentioned a facility at Kumasi Patasi Dampare Block, which he said had received multiple complaints.

He further claimed that applicants reported being pressured at the centre, including cases where individuals with high blood pressure were allegedly asked for money to have their readings adjusted or recorded in their favour.

He also raised concerns over what he described as a “gift box” placed at one of the centres, which he said was being used to collect money from applicants.

“They are extorting money from some of these centres. Kumasi Patasi Dampare Block is having a lot of complaints,” he stated in the video.

Watch the TikTok video in which Officer Ekow called on authorities to investigate the centre below.

He added that applicants had complained about a staff member responsible for blood pressure checks allegedly taking money from those with high readings to manipulate results.

The officer strongly condemned the practice, stressing the financial burden on applicants, many of whom reportedly took loans to pay the GH¢1,400 fee.

“Coming out with GH¢1,400 is not a joke. Some of them took loans to be able to pay for that. They are going through a lot. Don’t take advantage of their frustration,” he said.

He further urged authorities to investigate the allegations and take action if wrongdoing is confirmed.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin urges Winneba youth to boycott the medical screening for the ongoing security service recruitment. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Afenyo-Markin urges youth to boycott medical screening

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that the Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged the youth of Winneba who applied for the ongoing Internal Security Service recruitment to boycott the scheduled medical screening exercise.

Speaking to some members of his constituency over the weekend, Afenyo-Markin described the recruitment process as a "scam," deliberately designed to fleece money from desperate, unemployed Ghanaian youth.

Source: YEN.com.gh