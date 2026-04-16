Prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja or De Lighter Roja, has openly expressed admiration for Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale

The prophet emphasised that, as a man of God, he does not discriminate against individuals based on public sentiments

His comments have since triggered reactions online, with fans and critics debating his remarks

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Prophet Samuel Henry, founder and leader of the Roja City International Ministry, has said that Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale is one of his favourite musicians in the country.

The preacher, also known as Prophet Roja or De Lighter Roja, said he admires the artistry and creativity of Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah.

Prophet Roja has shared his admiration for Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale. Photo credit: YaroAshaiman/Instagram, De Lighter Roja/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM in Accra, Prophet Roja explained that he particularly appreciates the musician’s boldness and assertive personality.

According to him, Shatta Wale carries a unique grace and favour, which he believes is divinely inspired.

He added that one of his favourite songs by the award-winning artist is Taking Over, a track he said reflects the musician’s confidence and presence in the music industry.

Prophet Roja also used the opportunity to caution against judging individuals based solely on their public image or profession.

He noted that many people form opinions about others without taking time to understand their true character, describing such behaviour as unhelpful and unfair.

The preacher praised the artiste’s boldness and creativity during a radio interview. Photo credit: De lighter Roja/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Using Shatta Wale as an example, he stated that although the musician is often judged for his actions and statements, he believes there is more to his personality than what is publicly portrayed.

The preacher stressed that, as a man of God, he does not discriminate and instead chooses to appreciate individuals for their strengths and unique qualities.

His comments have since sparked reactions online, with many social media users sharing mixed views on his remarks about the popular musician.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Prophet Roja warns of incoming dark days

Prophet De-Lighter Roja, founder and superintendent of the Roja City International Church, has issued a cautionary message to Ghanaian parliamentarians ahead of the month of April.

The self-styled prophet, known for his doom-laden prophecies, announced that he foresees a difficult and potentially dangerous period, particularly for politicians in the country.

According to him, his vision suggests that April may be marked by deaths and unfortunate incidents affecting some Members of Parliament, especially those from the Eastern, Greater Accra, Central, and Ashanti regions.

He urged lawmakers from these regions to exercise heightened caution in their daily activities as the month approaches, stressing the need for vigilance.

Prophet De-Lighter Roja further advised that, in their best interest, all members of Parliament within the regions mentioned should consult their spiritual leaders or any authority they believe in to assess their safety and take necessary steps to avert possible misfortune.

Prophet Roja has gained attention over time for making prophetic pronouncements about prominent figures in Ghana, particularly those in political leadership.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Roja prophesies to Captain Smart on TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja had given a prophecy to Captain Smart during his appearance on Onua Maakye.

The preacher shared some family secrets regarding the media personality's birth and claimed that he would lead the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh