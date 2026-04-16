A young University of Ghana student has landed in police grips after attempting to defraud a food vendor

The suspect is alleged to have repeatedly used fake mobile money payment alerts to purchase food from a restaurant

The student's arrest has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users who criticised his actions

A young student at the University of Ghana, Legon, has been arrested after allegedly using fake payment alerts to purchase food from vendors on campus.

According to reports, authorities apprehended the student after he visited a food vendor he had allegedly defrauded with his scheme in the past.

A University of Ghana student is in police custody for allegedly using fake mobile money payment alerts to buy food. Photo source: SeventyFour/Getty Images, Delali Adogla-Bessa/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A video showing the moment of his arrest and transportation to a police station went viral on social media.

According to the vendor, the young man had been using the fake alerts to buy food from her since 2025, and she recently began to play along last week to catch and apprehend him.

In a video she later shared on social media, she detailed the University of Ghana student's alleged fraudulent schemes.

The vendor claimed the suspect had been ordering large quantities of food and drinks from her restaurant while presenting false mobile money confirmations.

The issue came to light when the suspect recently attempted the same act, but the vendor was present and detected that no payment had been received.

The suspect was later traced to a hostel around Okponglo, where it was confirmed he is a University of Ghana student.

Hostel management also shared that he had allegedly used similar tactics on other vendors he patronised.

Efforts were made to resolve the matter, with compensation proposed to cover the losses before she involved some individuals associated with her father and police officers.

The X videos of the University of Ghana student's arrest are below:

Three UDS students arrested for armed robbery

Three University for Development Studies (UDS) students were arrested over their alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

Joy News reported that the suspects were from the Nyankpala and Dungu campuses of the university.

They appeared in court and were remanded as investigations remained ongoing, with the authorities working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.

Addressing the media in Tamale at a press conference, Northern Regional Police Commander Wisdom Lavoe said one of the suspects was arrested when he was trying to run to the North East Region.

Six Aggrey Memorial students are arrested for allegedly assaulting an ADISCO student in Cape Coast. Photo credit: Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Police said the arrests formed part of recent operations to clamp down on violent crime in the region, particularly armed robberies.

The case has since drawn attention within the university community, as authorities continue investigations into the incident.

The Facebook video detailing the arrests of the three University of Development Studies (UDS) students is below:

University of Ghana student's arrest stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Badasssss_s commented:

"E go over you, 3D."

AwuahTees wrote:

"Please lock that boy up until he pays every penny he stole! A young lady is working hard, and all you can do is to steal from her. Such a shame! He even ordered for other people using a fake alert and the quantity of food he ordered!"

OKalperow93438 said:

"Boys make wild dey search jobs, you dey here dey scam food vendor. Yawa ni."

Police arrests six Aggrey Memorial students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that six Aggrey Memorial students were arrested by the police for alleged assault on a final-year student of Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

The police also shared more details about the alleged incident that led to the arrests.

Source: YEN.com.gh