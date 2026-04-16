The University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) Law School has honoured renowned legal practitioner Tsatsu Tsikata with a Lifetime Achievement in Law Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Ghana’s legal development, teaching, and public service.

The award was presented as part of the third edition of the UPSA Law School Honorific Lecture and Awards series, which celebrates individuals who have made a significant impact on the legal profession.

Tsatsu Tsikata has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement in Law Award by UPSA Law School. Photo credit: Tsatsu Tsikata/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mr Tsikata was recognised for his decades of work as a distinguished lawyer, public servant, and academic, with his career credited for shaping constitutional development and strengthening public interest advocacy in Ghana.

Organisers of the event noted that his influence has extended beyond the courtroom, impacting legal education and inspiring generations of lawyers and scholars both in Ghana and abroad.

The ceremony attracted a distinguished gathering, including members of the Bench and Bar, academia, the diplomatic corps, and other key stakeholders in the legal community, reflecting Mr Tsikata’s respected status within the profession.

Paying tribute, former Attorney-General Betty Mould-Iddrisu described him as a symbol of resilience and excellence whose career has been defined by a deep commitment to justice and the rule of law.

She further praised him as a brilliant legal mind whose impact goes beyond advocacy, highlighting his role in mentoring younger lawyers and promoting intellectual rigour, honesty, and ethical responsibility in legal practice.

Speakers at the event praised his decades of contribution to law, teaching, and public service. Photo credit: Tsatsu Tsikata/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The Chief Justice of Ghana, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, also commended Mr Tsikata, describing the honour as well deserved and a reflection of his lifelong dedication to legal excellence.

He noted that true excellence in law is achieved through sustained discipline and commitment over time, adding that Mr Tsikata’s contributions have significantly influenced Ghana’s jurisprudence and legal thought.

The Chief Justice further encouraged young lawyers to emulate his professionalism, ethical grounding, and dedication to the legal craft.

The ceremony ended on a celebratory note, with speakers unanimously acknowledging Mr Tsikata’s enduring legacy and his continued relevance in Ghana’s legal and academic spaces.

Watch the X video here:

Tsatsu Tsikata requests reparations for SALL residents

Tsatsu Tsikata has called for reparations for residents of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL).

Speaking at an honourific lecture and awards ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, he argued that the people of SALL were unjustly denied representation in Ghana’s 8th Parliament during the 2020 general elections.

According to him, this situation stemmed from the creation of the Oti Region under Constitutional Instrument 112, which left the SALL areas without a Member of Parliament for four years.

In a report by Citi News, Tsikata further contended that subsequent administrative changes, including the creation of the Guan Constituency ahead of the 2024 elections, do not sufficiently address the harm caused.

“It cannot be said that the subsequent creation of a Guan District and a Guan Constituency are sufficient to remedy the injustice to the people of SALL,” he said. “For one thing, the mere denomination of a district and a constituency does not provide the development resources that are the legitimate aspiration of the people.”

The renowned Ghanaian lawyer insisted that the residents of SALL were deprived of development opportunities due to their lack of representation in Parliament.

JSS leaver wrongly accused by OSP loses job

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that on July 24, 2024, the Office of the Special Prosecutor published the images and details of some wanted people, and Francis Asare was part of them.

Franis Asare, a Junior High School (JHS) graduate, reported to the Special Prosecutor's office only to find out he had been mistaken for someone else.

He claims employers fired him when they learned he was wanted by the OSP and is now pleading to be compensated so he can be on his feet again.

Source: YEN.com.gh