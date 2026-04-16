Popular twin influencers, Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch, often called the Mitch brothers, surprised their mother with a mansion

The two young men said they built the huge house to appreciate her for selling her home so they could further their education

Ghanaians on social media who watched the emotional video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

Popular Snapchat influencers, the Mitch brothers, built a 10-bedroom house and gifted it to their mum as a way of appreciating all the sacrifices she made during their upbringing.

Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch shared a video on social media showing the process from when they started building the house to its completion.

Popular influencers, Mitch brothers, build a 10-bedroom house as a gift for their mum. Photo credit: @mitchbrothers

Source: Instagram

In a video on social media, the twins presented the house to their mother, Paulina Gyabeng, popularly known as Porna.

"Many years ago, our mother traded her comfort to secure us a better future. She gave up her 5-bedroom family home to give us the best education she could offer."

"Today, that sacrifice has come full circle, and we offer her a home twice as big," they added.

Aside from presenting the house to their mother, the Mitch brothers said they have a broader mission under their Smile4mation philanthropy.

The brothers stated that the project aims to support vulnerable individuals in society, particularly women and children whose contributions often go unnoticed.

The twin brothers under their philanthropic umbrella announced their intentions to relocate 10 vulnerable families from the streets into safe and stable homes, expanding the impact of the initiative beyond their personal story.

"Our goal has always been bigger than us. This moment is about turning gratitude into action and using our platform to uplift others who deserve a chance."

Watch the Instagram video below:

House gift to mother stirs reaction

The gesture of the Mitch Brothers generated several reactions online. Many people praised them for recognising their mother's sacrifice. YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions. Read them below:

@sarah_lawsonstl said:

"This is huge, omg🥰💃🎊 I’m so Proud of you both👏👏👏."

@iammaria__patricia wrote:

"I'm more impressed by the fact that she was also hands-on throughout the whole process, not just pointing fingers. Well done y'all 👏."

@_fays.organics_tz said:

"Oh my, this is so amazing😍❤️🙌🏾. Congratulations and very well done 👏🏾💃🏽👌🏾.May God reward and bless you all abundantly, may your jars of oil never run dry🙏🏾."

@vivera_milinery_accessories wrote:

"Awwwwwnnn may all mothers live long to enjoy the fruit of their labour. Congratulations to mama and God bless you both❤️."

@tamareshante said:

"Sweet Mothers deserve the world! ❤️ Sweet sons provide it. 🙏🏽."

@junekeyate wrote:

"This is beautiful, congratulations, may the Almighty God continue blessing you...I love that photo at the end.😍."

Dulcie Boateng, a Ghanaian influencer, unveils her plush new apartment. Photo credit: @dulcies.life/Instagram & GHBrain/Facebook

Source: UGC

Dulcie Boateng unveils new apartment building

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian influencer Dulcie Boateng celebrated her 28th birthday by unveiling a newly built apartment she intends to sell.

The young lady wore a white gown to go and inspect the completed five-unit apartment, which her mother supervised.

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts.

Source: YEN.com.gh