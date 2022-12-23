An unfortunate incident that befell a Ghanaian young man called Elias Ojoojo Adjetey Anum ended up taking his life

In 2018, while trying to settle a misunderstanding between his brother and the police, Ojoojo got shot in the head by mistake

Since then, the man had lived in pain without being able to go about his normal day-to-day activities before his death

Elias Ojoojo Adjetey Anum, a Ghanaian man has lost his life five years after he got shot mistakenly by a policeman during an altercation that happened between Ojoojo's brother and the police.

As reported by JoyNews, Ojoojo had gone to settle the little dispute when one of the policemen's guns mistakenly went off, and the bullet went straight into Ojoojo's head.

Although he survived, the victim's life was never the same again as he got paralyzed, and lost portions of his memory and ability to speak properly as well.

Since 2018, Ojoojo is reported to have tried seeking justice for what happened and having the perpetrator brought to book, but all his attempts failed woefully.

Ghanaians commiserate with Elias Ojoojo Adjetey Anum's family

After learning of Elias Ojoojo Adjetey Anum's unfortunate story, below were some of the comments netizens shared on social media.

Mo Ralph Aisen said:

Wen we're unable to seek justice by ourselves, the results is where we see many police personnel loosing their lives including their families members in some bizarre circumstances .. People don't understand but God does.

Williams Agyeman stated:

Very very sad . God happy me. Some people an$ their family will pay for the evil they. There is no need for forgiveness of the wicked act.

