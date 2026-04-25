Cesc Fabregas has reportedly been given the green light to leave Como 1907 and return to Chelsea FC as manager

Chelsea FC are searching for stability again after another managerial exit, with Fabregas now emerging as a leading candidate

Como president Mirwan Suwarso has opened the door for Fabregas’ departure, easing Chelsea’s path to a potential appointment

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Chelsea may be edging closer to appointing their next manager after Cesc Fabregas was reportedly given the green light to leave Como 1907 and return to England.

The Blues are once again searching for a permanent head coach following the departure of Liam Rosenior.

Chelsea are considering Cesc Fabregas as a leading candidate to restore stability after another managerial change. Image credit: Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

With the club desperate to restore stability after another turbulent campaign, Fabregas has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about candidates.

The former Spain international is currently in charge of Como, where he has helped raise expectations around the ambitious Italian side.

He also holds a minority ownership stake at the club, which initially appeared likely to complicate any possible exit.

However, fresh comments from Como president Mirwan Suwarso suggest the door is now wide open if Fabregas decides he wants the challenge of leading Chelsea.

For supporters at Stamford Bridge, the possibility of seeing a familiar face return in the dugout is already generating excitement.

Cesc Fabregas could return to Chelsea as a manager. Image credit: BR images

Source: Getty Images

Como willing to let Fabregas join Chelsea

According to City AM, Suwarsco made it clear that Como would not prevent Fabregas from leaving should a bigger opportunity arise.

While the Serie A side would naturally prefer to keep their coach, the club hierarchy understand his ambitions and are prepared to respect his decision.

That stance could prove crucial for Chelsea, who may have feared negotiations becoming complicated because of Fabregas’ coaching role and financial links to Como.

According to GOAL, Fabregas could maintain certain business interests at Como even if he moved back to west London, provided there is no conflict of interest in Italian football.

For Chelsea, this development means they can pursue one of their preferred targets with far fewer obstacles than expected.

Why Chelsea see Fabregas as right fit?

It's worth noting that Cesc Fabregas remains a popular figure among Chelsea fans after winning two Premier League titles (2014/15 and 2016/17) during his playing career at the club.

His understanding of Chelsea’s culture and expectations could make the transition smoother than appointing an outsider.

Beyond sentiment, the 38-year-old is building a growing reputation as a modern coach. He is viewed as tactically sharp, calm under pressure, and capable of developing younger players, all qualities Chelsea’s board are believed to value.

The London side are now looking for their third permanent manager of the 2025/26 season following the departures of Enzo Maresca and Rosenior, underscoring the need for a long-term solution.

Fabregas would represent both a fresh direction and a symbolic reunion with the club’s successful past.

Mourinho tipped for Chelsea comeback

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that growing speculation has linked Jose Mourinho with a sensational third spell at Chelsea FC after the exit of Liam Rosenior.

The former Real Madrid CF boss previously managed the Blues between 2004 and 2007, guiding them to back-to-back Premier League crowns, before returning in 2013 and delivering another league title in 2015.

Source: YEN.com.gh