Prophet Clement Testimony has been trending in the wake of a vision he shared about the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach

In a new video, he opened up about a vision he reportedly saw regarding the performance of the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup

He also gave details of a prophecy concerning former national team captain Dede Ayew and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

Prophet Clement Testimony has got people talking with his latest prophetic declaration about the new Black Stars coach, Carlos Queiroz, and the performance of the national team.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Testimony, reacting to the arrival of Carlos Queiroz in Ghana ahead of his unveiling as national team coach, spoke about a vision he had concerning the future of the national team.

Clement Testimony prophesies about Dede Ayew and Benjamin Asare ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: Jan Kruger, NurPhoto / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He stated that in the vision, he saw the Black Stars performing very well at the 2026 World Cup and scoring many goals.

Prophet Testimony also said he foresaw Carlos Queiroz, during his unveiling, speaking highly about former Black Stars captain Dede Ayew.

He added that the experienced coach would eventually include Dede Ayew in the final national squad for the 2026 World Cup.

“In fact, when he comes, I think they would have to unveil him. There are a few things that you will hear him say. You will hear him speak about experience. You will see him speaking about experience. That is when you will see that he will be calling some of the senior players, and Andre Ayew will be part of it. He will speak about experience and would want experienced players. He himself is an aged man and believes in bringing in experienced players to guide the younger ones.”

Prophet Testimony indicated that players performing well at the local level will also have opportunities, adding that Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare will earn the admiration of Carlos Queiroz.

“He is going to emphasise more on players who can go all out for the team. So this Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper will be here. The coach will love that guy. What is his name again? I have forgotten. Benjamin. Yes, he will be there. The guy will be key. He will be very instrumental. Benjamin has the spiritual gloves of Ghana in the realm of the spirit. He and one other young player have the spiritual gloves of the nation, and they are going to do great things.”

The Ghana Football Association named Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars on Monday, April 13, 2026.

In a statement on the GFA’s official website, the football governing body said his appointment was effective immediately, and he would take charge of the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.

Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz gets a rousing welcome ahead of his unveiling in Accra. Photo credit: @UGC

Source: Getty Images

Prophet Clement Testimony has been vocal on football-related issues after his prophecy about the appointment of a foreign coach for the Black Stars reportedly came to pass.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Prophet Testimony delivers Abu Trica's prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony prophesied about Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica.

In a video, he said that God has chosen Abu Trica to work for Him and that his current legal troubles are simply a phase in his spiritual awakening.

Source: YEN.com.gh