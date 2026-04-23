Carlos Queiroz: Prophet Testimony Shares Vision About Dede Ayew & Benjamin Asare Ahead of World Cup
- Prophet Clement Testimony has been trending in the wake of a vision he shared about the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach
- In a new video, he opened up about a vision he reportedly saw regarding the performance of the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup
- He also gave details of a prophecy concerning former national team captain Dede Ayew and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare
Prophet Clement Testimony has got people talking with his latest prophetic declaration about the new Black Stars coach, Carlos Queiroz, and the performance of the national team.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prophet Testimony, reacting to the arrival of Carlos Queiroz in Ghana ahead of his unveiling as national team coach, spoke about a vision he had concerning the future of the national team.
He stated that in the vision, he saw the Black Stars performing very well at the 2026 World Cup and scoring many goals.
Prophet who prophesied Carlos Queiroz’s appointment shares doom prophecy for Hudson-Odoi and Nketiah
Prophet Testimony also said he foresaw Carlos Queiroz, during his unveiling, speaking highly about former Black Stars captain Dede Ayew.
He added that the experienced coach would eventually include Dede Ayew in the final national squad for the 2026 World Cup.
“In fact, when he comes, I think they would have to unveil him. There are a few things that you will hear him say. You will hear him speak about experience. You will see him speaking about experience. That is when you will see that he will be calling some of the senior players, and Andre Ayew will be part of it. He will speak about experience and would want experienced players. He himself is an aged man and believes in bringing in experienced players to guide the younger ones.”
Prophet Testimony indicated that players performing well at the local level will also have opportunities, adding that Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare will earn the admiration of Carlos Queiroz.
“He is going to emphasise more on players who can go all out for the team. So this Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper will be here. The coach will love that guy. What is his name again? I have forgotten. Benjamin. Yes, he will be there. The guy will be key. He will be very instrumental. Benjamin has the spiritual gloves of Ghana in the realm of the spirit. He and one other young player have the spiritual gloves of the nation, and they are going to do great things.”
The Ghana Football Association named Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars on Monday, April 13, 2026.
In a statement on the GFA’s official website, the football governing body said his appointment was effective immediately, and he would take charge of the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.
Prophet Clement Testimony has been vocal on football-related issues after his prophecy about the appointment of a foreign coach for the Black Stars reportedly came to pass.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Prophet Testimony delivers Abu Trica's prophecy
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony prophesied about Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica.
In a video, he said that God has chosen Abu Trica to work for Him and that his current legal troubles are simply a phase in his spiritual awakening.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.