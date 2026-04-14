Akosua Serwaa’s emotional state sparked online reactions after she was seen in high spirits meeting Kumawood star Don Little, with fans praising her unexpected joy

A viral video captured the warm bond between Akosua Serwaa and Don Little, as she excitedly lifted the petite actor in her arms in a playful and affectionate moment

The video stirred online discussions as fans praised Don Little for bringing smiles to the widow of music icon Daddy Lumba, with many celebrating her renewed happiness

A heartwarming and playful moment has surfaced online involving Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba, and popular actor Don Little.

Akosua Serwaa's joyful encounter with Don Little elicits heartwarming online reactions from fans. Image credit: fon.gh/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video, which is currently circulating widely on TikTok, captured a cheerful encounter between Akosua Serwaa and the Ghanaian comic actor.

She is seen visibly excited upon seeing Don Little, as she lifts and carries the petite actor in her arms in a warm gesture of welcome.

The interaction has drawn attention across social media, with many noting the unexpected but joyful nature of the moment. Akosua Serwaa is seen smiling throughout the encounter, a scene that has excited fans.

The video has since been widely shared, with many describing it as a refreshing and uplifting moment for her.

At the time of reporting it has garnered 1,166 comments, 17.7k likes under 11 hours of posting.

This comes months after the passing of her husband, the late music icon Daddy Lumba, and the family drama that followed his death.

Watch the TikTok video as the widow plays with Ghanaian actor Don Little.

Akosua Serwaa, Don Little union sparks reactions

Fans and followers of the two have taken to social media to share their views on the video, which has generated massive reactions online. Below are some of the comments shared by users.

Blesso Kitchen 1 commented:

"Obi Papa ooo."

Miss Julia 🧠 wrote:

"How old is she? she is so healthy and strong 😅."

Global Ambassador shared:

"Her happiness is our happiness."

Ama Marylander DrJJ’s Homegirl shared:

"There is something special about this woman, tears of Joy whenever I see that kinda happiness.."

COUNSELLOR❤️‍🔥 commented:

"Don little must be paid for making our mummy happy 😅."

Ahonfekojo added:

"Apart from beauty, mum you are very strong."

Maame Adjoa pinches🤟🤟 commented:

"I have watched this video thousand times already,love to see mummy laughing❤️❤️🫶🫶."

AwoMawuena_RevivedThrifts wrote:

"Edin Serwaa yɛ ɔdɔ ampa 🥰."

Akosua Serwaa warms the heart as she consoles Ernestina Fosuh, Daddy Lumba's sister, during her recent celebration of life. Image credit: Percy Appeagyie, @thbbcghana, @dadzietv

Source: Facebook

Akosua Serwaa consoles Lumba's sister at funeral

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a trending video of Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, consoling her sister-in-law, Ernestina Fosuh, has sparked a massive reaction on social media.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, some of his family members and loved ones organised an event to celebrate the life of Akosua Serwaa at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The event saw several loved ones present to show their appreciation to the female music producer, and this included Papa Shee, the sisters of Akosua Serwaa, as well as the Ekuona Royal Family, the newly appointed head, who was seen in his official clothes.

Source: YEN.com.gh