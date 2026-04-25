A video circulating online captured the deported Kubala King in Sunyani seated by a roadside store as a crowd gathered around him.

People were heard chanting “Kubala” and hailing him as their king, creating a lively moment that quickly spread online.

His appearance has revived discussions about his earlier statement that his next kingdom would be established in Sunyani.

A video circulating across social media platforms has captured deported Kubala King, Kofi Agyemang Offeh, in Sunyani, drawing attention from both residents and online audiences.

Kubala King arrives at location in Ghana he plans to build his kingdom after deportation. Image credit: Moors Northern Tribe

Source: TikTok

In the now-trending clip, the self-styled king was seen seated quietly by a roadside store, appearing calm as people began to gather around him.

What started as a simple sighting quickly turned into a lively moment, with a group forming and reacting to his presence.

Kubala King hyped up by Sunyani residents

Several voices in the background could be heard shouting “Kubala, Kubala,” while others hailed him as “our king,” “international man,” and “the whole world.”

Some onlookers repeatedly pointed out that he was in Sunyani, and they expressed excitement as they recorded the moment on their phones.

Kofi Atehene was dressed in his usual kingdom outfit, wearing symbolic attire associated with his identity as the Kubala King.

His appearance stood out, drawing even more attention as passersby stopped to watch and react. Despite the noise and energy around him, he remained composed, occasionally acknowledging those around him.

The video has since sparked widespread reactions online, especially considering his recent deportation from Scotland, where he had earlier established the self-declared Kingdom of Kubala.

His return to Ghana has already generated conversation, but this latest sighting has added a new layer to the story.

Many social media users have linked the moment to his earlier statement, in which he indicated that his next kingdom would be established in Sunyani.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens reacted to Kubala King in Sunyani

His presence in the city has therefore raised fresh questions about whether he is beginning that plan or simply passing through.

Reactions online remain divided. While some viewers find the situation entertaining and unusual, others continue to question the seriousness of his intentions and what it could mean going forward.

As attention around him grows, many are watching closely to see what his next move will be following his deportation and increasing visibility in Sunyani.

Kalicush commented:

"Africa's weather will reset his brain 🧠 back? You people, should not panic. Give him some months 😢😢😢."

Ivan_hubby commented:

"At this point it mental health issues."

Stella_the star commented:

"By now he’s very hungry ooooo, can someone give him gari."

Bansoneuniceabena commented:

"Yes, yesterday I saw him around Silver House (Sunyani)."

Jerryjustice commented:

"Just give him 1 week, he will understand the meaning of the word ebibiman 😂😂😂."

King Atehene of the Kingdom of Kubala arrives in Accra on April 21, 2026, after being deported from Scotland. Photo source: @kubala_kingdom, @kofitv_live

Source: UGC

Kubala King arrives in Accra after deportation

A Ghanaian man, Kofi Offeh, who dubbed himself King Atehene and was arrested in Scotland over immigration offences, has been deported.

Offeh, known as the King of Kubala, the self-proclaimed monarch of a tribe he set up in a Scottish forest, arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

According to Kofi TV, the self-proclaimed King of Kubala arrived in Ghana in high spirits and hinted at his intention to undertake some projects.

Source: YEN.com.gh