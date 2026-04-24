Former Nigeria international Michael Eneramo has reportedly died after collapsing, as the football world mourns

Michael Eneramo earned 10 caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and scored three goals between 2009 and 2011

Tributes continue to pour in on social media as fans, players, and clubs share poignant messages

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Former Nigeria international forward Michael Eneramo has reportedly died in the early hours of Friday, April 24, after collapsing during a routine training session in Kaduna.

The 40-year-old had taken part in a casual kickabout and completed the first half of a kickabout session without any signs of distress.

Tragedy strikes as former Super Eagles forward Michael Eneramo (No.9) reportedly passes away during training in Kaduna on April 24, 2026. Image credit: AFP PHOTO PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

However, he suddenly slumped just minutes into the second half. He was quickly rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival, according to Owngoalnigeria.

Eneramo's passing adds to a long list of former Nigerian internationals who have left us in the 21st century, such as Rashid Yekini and Peter Rufai.

Michael Eneramo's football career

Eneramo began his professional journey with Lobi Stars before earning a move in 2004 to Tunisian giants Espérance Sportive de Tunis, where he was identified as a major attacking talent.

The Kaduna-born footballer was later loaned to USM Alger between 2004 and 2006, scoring 13 goals in the Algerian top flight and continuing his development as a reliable striker.

Upon returning to Espérance, he played a key role in their domestic success, helping the club secure a league and cup double in 2007.

According to Wikipedia, his career then took him to the Gulf, where he joined Saudi side Al Shabab on loan later that year before returning to Tunisia.

According to Transfermarkt, the 10-capped Nigeria star then made the move to Europe in 2011 when he signed for Turkish club Sivasspor on an initial one-and-a-half-year deal.

The football world mourns the death of ex- Nigeria international Michael Eneramo. Image credit: Phil Cole

Source: Getty Images

His strong performances earned him a transfer to giants Beşiktaş, although he later spent time on loan at Kardemir Karabükspor during the 2013–14 season.

The player, who scored three goals for Nigeria, also featured for İstanbul Başakşehir after joining them on a free transfer in 2014, rounding off a well-travelled career that saw him leave a strong mark in multiple leagues.

Michael Eneramo dies: Tributes pour in

After news of Eneramo's passing broke out on social media, football clubs and fans were quick to share their heartfelt messages of condolence.

Esperance Time wrote on X:

''Sad news. Rest in peace, Michael Eneramo. Thank you for the memories and for everything you brought to the club. You will remain forever in our hearts. Sincere condolences to his loved ones.''

Vuvuzela Foot commented:

''According to media reports in Tunisia, Esperance Tunis legend, Nigerien player Michael Eneramo, has passed away today following a heart attack. We at Vuvuzela are deeply saddened by this tragic news and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP.''

One fan named Kado also reacted with his own tribute, writing:

''Shocked by the news. He was part of the USMA SuperTeam in 2005, Algeria's champion, all that while having scored 14 goals in 30 matches with the club RIP Michael.''

Chebli Ishag also hailed Eneramo in his emotional message, saying:

''Michael Eneramo, the former striker for USM Alger and one of the best foreign strikers to have played in the Algerian championship, has passed away today following a heart attack.''

Death of Wilberforce Mfum

Meanwhile, in an earlier sad report, YEN.com.gh covered the passing of another African football icon, Wilberforce Kwadwo Mfum, a former Black Stars of Ghana forward.

The sad incident happened on May 11 2025, and FIFA paid tribute to the late Asante Kotoko star with a minute of silence during the federation's recent congress.

Source: YEN.com.gh