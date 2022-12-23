A woman has got tongues online after a video of her in serious prayer mode surfaced on the net.

In the video, the woman was captured with a baby at her back as she prayed fervently to God

Netizens who saw the video were stunned with many wondering what reason could possibly force a woman to pray with such seriousness

A woman has sparked huge reactions online after a video of her praying in a church surfaced.

In the short clip sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @victoriarichard353, the woman was captured in a serious mood as she made her supplications known to God.

Woman praying seriously with her baby Photo credit@victoriaricards353/TikTok

One thing that however stunned social media users is seeing how the woman prayed barefooted.

Netizens react to the woman's reaction

Also, netizens were intrigued as to how she had her baby at her back as she swung her arms back and forth as if she was throwing an object at someone.

At the time of writing the report, the fifteen-second video had raked in 100,000 likes and 8000 comments.

FLASHY ARTS

I don't like laughing at anyone praying or worshipping God, but yo'

MamaToto

What ever this lady is going through, may God see her!

mosmushe

Meanwhile I m busy praying for the child not to fall and forget about my problems

Shyness ☺️

What are w e fighting now. Even the devil we dont need that much energy to fight

carolinenjeriwaithera

The baby is not comfortable

CoolKiDD088

May God protect that baby

