A graduate of KNUST has wowed couples with his captivating new concepts of illustrated wedding invitations

Godwin Ohene-Amoako works with couples to visualise their wedding concept from their customised kente designs to final invitations

The chief executive officer of Gwin Atelier shares all the detailed about illustrated wedding invitation which is gradually becoming a craze in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The wedding budget keeps getting fatter with the introduction of new trends by awesome creative geniuses.

The idea of a simple wedding is out of the dictionary for most Ghanaian couples. It’s all about glitz and glam and trending on social media with their wedding footage.

Illustrated wedding invitations by Gwin Atelier. source: gwin_atelier

Source: Instagram

The list of wedding vendors has surpassed normalcy and couples are ready to spend huge portions of their life savings to make their weddings memorable.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In 2022, we saw photos and videos of a talented graphic artist craftily capturing beautiful wedding moments on their canvas during wedding celebrations. The final artworks are presented to the lucky couples after the event.

Just when we thought we had seen it all, we saw different breathtaking wedding invitations circulating on social media.

Over the years, the work of illustrators are employed by top brands such as manufacturing companies for their product designs and mock-ups. Occasionally, musicians use their services for their cover artworks.

Some media houses also contact illustrators to visualize their content going viral on social media, especially during campaign seasons.

Some companies who don’t want to use the services of Getty images and other photography companies hire illustrators to design artwork to communicate certain sensitive topics.

Illustrators have created a key role in promoting and communicating unique brand messages. The fashion industry has made some tremendous strides with the help of illustrators who add life and color to the raw stretches to give a pictorial view of their final costumes.

The evolution of wedding invitation cards over the years

Since time immemorial, wedding stationery has consisted of printed wedding invitation cards and large banners to direct wedding guests to the venue. Gradually, with the introduction of social media, digital invitations has become the new trend and cost-effective means.

Not long before that, we saw couples announcing their wedding online with pre-wedding photoshoots and videos.

Wedding vendors such as fashion designers, makeup artists, and camera crew join forces to create a beautiful theme when the pastors give his approval and set the date for the wedding if the couples are highly religious.

The year 2022 saw different jaw-dropping pre-wedding photos and videos circulating online. While some couples went casual and others took it to another level by rocking kente outfits or tailored matching suits.

As we stayed glued to our phones with our eyes peeled during the last weeks of 2022, we saw a few extraordinary couples sharing their illustrated wedding invitations.

This is certainly the icing on the cake when it comes to wedding invitations and the combination of all the trends we have seen over the years.

YEN.com.gh fashion editor, Portia Arthur interviewed a young Ghanaian illustrator Godwin Ohene-Amoako about this popular wedding trend. Godwin holds a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Design from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and is the lead creative for Gwin Atelier.

He disclosed in the exclusive interview why he chose to be an illustrator among other careers in the creative industry.

Illustration has always been a part of me ever since I was a kid. As far as I can remember, I started making illustrations of weddings when I was six years old. Illustrating was never considered a career; it was something I did to express my love for weddings and also have fun with them. I never thought I could make a living out of it till I got my first paid job around 2018.

An unflinching love and support from one's family motivate individuals to push boundaries and make new records. Just like other creative geniuses, Godwin’s family wasn’t sure of his career path but he didn’t give up on his dreams.

From a family with no background in art, they were worried but became very supportive after they were enlightened by one of my tutors in Senior high school, God bless you Cuma- Lee.

Godwin Ohene-Amoako talks about why his first paid job and process of designing for a client

The talented illustrator shares details about how he was able to accomplish his first job after completing KNUST.

Deciding to be an illustrator has been one of the best decisions I have made. I remember, my first job was to design outfits for one of the top fashion brands in Ghana. Though I was designing and sharing it on my social media platform, I had little knowledge of how fashion houses go about their creative process.

I had to resort to YouTube tutorial videos, and articles online and also had to transfer knowledge from my Communication Design studies. The feedback after the work was submitted felt amazing. My very first wedding illustration was in 2021”.

Most first-time entrepreneurs are faced with many challenges; low patronage and high expenses that eventually forces them to find a monthly salary job to make a living. The resilient graduate against all odds has maintained a thriving business for over a year.

Ghanaians’ reception of my brand has been great, the support has been there even before I finally decided this is something I want to do to make a living. God bless Mr. Grundberry of TADS fashion Institute for his support at the early stages to date.

There is no doubt that some wedding couples spend months planning their wedding. Realistically, choosing the right outfit for the pre-wedding shoot, and finding the appropriate day and time convenient for all the wedding vendors is very challenging.

Afterward, the photographer takes a day or two or even a week to get the edited photos ready before the illustrator receives the photos to start designing.

Godwin describes in detail what happens after his first meeting with a new client

Ghanaian illustrator Godwin Ohene-Amoako looks dapper in this photo. source: fashiongurughana

Source: Instagram

To create a wedding invitation, the couple needs to provide details of the event such as their names and parents’ names, the date of the event, etc.

They then have to send their photos via mail and a brief description of how they want to be presented on the invitation. When the information is gathered, we then proceed with it to give them the outcome like the ones you see on our social media.

The creative lead for Gwin Atelier has had an amazing journey as compelled by other creative minds who offer their services for free to influencers and celebrities for free publicity on their social media pages. He was actually paid for his first job.

Modabertha was the very first top brand I worked with at the early stages of my journey. As far as wedding illustration is concerned, Ayyrian Xperience was the first High profile event to be a part of services rendered were fully paid for”.

Godwin Ohene-Amoako talks about the other types of services his brand provides for couples

Godwin and his team are gradually providing diversified services for their couples aside from illustrated wedding invitation cards.

Weddings have always been one of my favorite events, the idea of creating wedding invitations was inspired by my love for weddings, and the concept of adding illustrations of couples was inspired by illustrated wedding invitations online.

Aside from wedding illustrations, we also help design outfits and create custom kente pattern designs for their big day. Upon request, we also manage couples’ wardrobes by assisting them to find fashion designers. This has helped expand our reach in the wedding industry.

For 2023 couples who want to make headlines with their wedding invitations, Gwin Atelier has disclosed their service fee.

Following current trends has been one of our greatest marketing strategies to meet our target market. With a budget starting from 300 Ghana Cedis, you can employ our services.

Godwin Ohene-Amoako shares the source of his motivation as an illustrator

As a growing brand, Godwin and his team are motivated to work extra harder primarily due to positive feedback from clients regardless of the monetary factors.

My greatest success is seeing the smiles on clients' faces when we are able to meet their expectations. The vision is to build a team of creatives to be at the forefront of wedding illustration in Ghana and beyond”.

Finally, Godwin shared some encouraging words for young people who aspire to start their own businesses.

My advice to young creatives like myself, who are waiting for the right time to start, there is nothing like a right time to start, start putting the ideas into practice when it comes to you, share what you have with the world, and you might not know who’s watching.

Wedding Dresses: 5 Elegant Corseted Kente Gown Style Inspiration For 2023 Brides

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about some talented Ghanaian fashion designers who are putting Ghana on the world map with their creative designs.

Pistis Gh and Sima Brew are among the top fashion designers in Ghana now with clients beyond the borders of Ghana due to their uniqueness and solid team.

2023 brides should bookmark this article for the hottest wedding kente gown styles and how to pull them off on your big day

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh