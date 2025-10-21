A young Ghanaian mother has warmed hearts after her reaction to her son reporting to school went viral

The woman was overwhelmed with emotions as she saw her son all dressed and ready to head to SHS for the first time

People who reacted to the video have congratulated the woman, with many urging her to keep supporting her son

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman has stirred emotions with her touching reaction as her son readied to report to school as a first-year student.

A viral video, which was sighted on the TikTok page of @efyakizzy, showed the adorable moment the young mother came out of her house to see her son all dressed up and ready for his big day in school at Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS).

A Ghanaian mother gets emotional as her son leaves for school. Photo credit: @efyakizzy/TikTok

Source: UGC

Overwhelmed by emotions, the woman put her hands to her lips upon seeing her boy in a white shirt and brown trousers.

The boy then embraced his mum, after which he posed for photos, said farewell to other relatives, and then sat in a waiting tricycle before leaving.

The 25-second video, which had raked in over 5000 likes at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"My son is leaving for school today, I will truly miss him," she wrote.

Haruna Idrissu opens up on plans to upgrade some high school. Photo credit: @1957 News/TikTok

Source: TikTok



Category B Schools to be upgraded

The Ghanaian Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has meanwhile shared plans by his office to elevate some Category B Senior High Schools (SHSs) to Category A status.

Addressing the gathering at the launch of the ADEA Triennale on Education Conference on October 14, 2025, the Minister stated the move forms part of efforts to address school placement problems.

He stated that it forms part of efforts to bring about fairness for students in Ghana who often struggle to gain admission into their preferred Category A schools.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Form 1 students in school

Peeps who reacted in the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on first-year students reporting to school.

Charlie Qwaku Adams @88 stated:

"Back in the years, stubborn Nti ma Mom would even pray for school to reopen fast so that I could go. Ha!"

Michael Scott indicated:

"Hmm, I remembered my first day in senior high school, Charlie, my mom called me to say she couldn't eat and I asked why. She said she had missed me so much."

Haija wrote:

"Don’t worry, he’ll come to you soon. A mother’s love is mighty and so touching."

Brayn Nation added:

"May God be with you, let's keep these memories for the next 3 years."

Nakeeyat attends Mfantsiman Girls

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nakeeyat Dramani is officially a senior high school student.

A viral video on TikTok captured the young poet in an excited mood as she readied for school.

Wearing a checkered uniform, the 2019 Talented Kidz winner mentioned that she had gained admission to Mfantsiman Girls as she apparently conversed with someone.

She also took to her Instagram to express joy over her admission to the all-girls school.

Source: YEN.com.gh