The father of Zionfelix has revealed how he once corrected the erroneous impression by his own brother that his son scams people for a living

Speaking in an interview on Zionfelix TV, Bartholomew Kwasi Adjei said that people found his son’s prosperity unbelievable

Social media users who saw the emotional interview praised Zionfelix for making his parents proud

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The father of famed Ghanaian Youtuber Felix Adomako Mensah, popularly known as Zionfelix has inspired many with the story of his son.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Zionfelix TV, Bartholomew Kwasi Adjei, a retired teacher said the rise and success of his son got members of his family talking to an extent that some of them began to assume that he might be a scammer.

The Father of Zionfelix shares how he defended the integrity of his son Photo credit@Zionfelix TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

He recounted how his own brother asked him to advise Zionfelix to stay away from such activities after news of his good living got to him.

“ I remember how I defended you after my brother asked me to advise you to stop the scam activities that you do” he told Zionfelix during the sit-down interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mr Adjei said his brother's perception of Zionfelix on the job he does changed after he saw him on TV.

“So on the day they you handed over the new house to your mother and I, my brother came along with his two children so they could meet and greet you,” he said.

The proud father extolled Zionfelix for all that he is doing for the family and prayed for God's blessing for him.

Ghanaians praise Zionfelix

Netizens who saw the video commended Zionfelix for honouring his parents.

0tismadaline

Awww daddy has really been through it, we thank God that he has gotten a son to make him smile to his last breath God bless you Zion

GH TRENDS

Zion has always been an inspiration to some of us.. Thanks for doing such a wonderful thing for your parents, may Jah bless you.

Emmanuel Kofi Boateng

God is not human to forget about your labour of love.Bless up Zion for putting smiles on your parents face.

joana owusu

I am proud of your dad. I thank God, he is now reaping the fruits of his labour. MAY GOD CONTINUES TO BLESS HIM.

Franklina Agedemeier

You have really done well Zion .We are proud of you.

Mother of Zionfelix Opens Up On Struggles She Faced While Raising Her Kids: “I Was Homeless For A Month”

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of popular Ghanaian media personality Zionfelix has opened up on the challenges she endured while raising her kids.

Speaking in an exclusive with her son on Zionfelix TV on YouTube, Madam Faustina Boamah said it got to a time she became homeless and spent one month on the streets.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh