A young girl called Hilary is causing a stir on social media after narrating how she had to break up with her boyfriend because he was behaving weirdly.

According to her, the boy had kept pestering her to be his girlfriend and she finally accepted, only for him to start behaving all shy and not treat her like his date.

"I confronted him one day to tell him that he is nobody. He should stop behaving like he is something because he is nothing. So I uninvited him to my birthday party and invited his twin because he's cuter," Hilary said.

Girl talks about leaving her boy for his twin

Ghanaians share their thoughts on Hilary's break-up story

@agentnotime mentioned:

Most boys at that age got no game. They just heard about gf/bf and just want to try it. At that age, I only cared about such awkwardness in Archie comics, I talked about harry porter and chucky with friends.

@Trixtian_ indicated:

When did things change from super strikers to girlfriend?.. remember in primary 5 when tijani told ada I liked her I avoided her throughout third term holiday (we lived close to each other) anytime I see her I'd run away. Thank God she didn't come bak for primary 6...

@minimisswhite said:

I’m crying. Tell Hilary a boy in my class also asked me to be his girlfriend and ran away when he saw me the next day. It’s an early sign of being a baddie

Source: YEN.com.gh