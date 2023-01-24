WKHKHD & WBHBYD emerged because of a video that a rising Ghanaian TikToker called Star Gee made

The combinations of alphabets were formed from a question Star Gee asked in the video that went viral

The first one 'wo ko ho ko y3 d3n' means 'what did you go there to do' while the second one 'wo ba ha b3 y3 d3n' means 'what did you come here to do'

Many Ghanaians were left confused on January 23 and 24 after a strange combination of letters started trending wildly on social media, especially Twitter.

The words include WKHKHD, WBHBYD, and some other versions that have popped up on different timelines.

Information gathered by YEN.com.gh confirms that the trend originated from one TikToker called Star Gee who had been making content for a while but never went so viral until now.

The original video saw Star Gee passionately addressing an issue to another individual. The full context of his complaint is not known but the part that was captured saw him saying, "When you tell mom about it, she will ask you, 'What did you go there to do?'"

Star Gee made the statement in Twi, so the last portion read: "Wo ko ho ko y3 d3n".

Gradually, the video gathered steam online and many quoted it as a response to different social media posts like they do with memes.

To make it simpler to type, "wo ko ho ko y3 d3n" was abbreviated into WKHKYD and others came up with another version "wo ba ha b3 y3 d3n" (WBHBYD) which means, "What did you come here to do?" and others.

Watch the original video below:

Watch another video of Star Gee below:

