A throwback video of Prophet Roja giving a powerful prophecy on South Africa has resurfaced after their recent controversial attack on African immigrants

The clergyman had warned Ghanaians who had families in South Africa to pray for them, claiming there was going to be an alleged chaotic attack on them

Prophet Roja's prophecy is believed to have been fulfilled and has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians sharing comments

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Prophet Samuel Henry, widely known as Prophet Roja's 2025 prophecy on South Africa, has resurfaced, causing a stir.

Prophet Roja causes a stir as his prophecy on South Africa is reportedly fulfilled. Image credit: De Lighter Roja

Source: Facebook

In recent times, Ghanaians have come across videos showing some South Africans sacking non-citizens from their country.

One of the scenes that caught the attention of many was when some South Africans reportedly dismissed immigrants from hospitals in the country, claiming the health facility was built for its citizens. He told the doctor to only stabilise patients who are South Africans.

Watch an X video of South Africans reportedly assaulting a Ghanaian man:

Prophet Roja's South Africa alleged xenophobia prophecy

Following the devastating scene, a throwback video of Prophet Roja warning Ghanaians living in South Africa about chaos that might hit the country has resurfaced.

According to him, it might lead to war, asking Ghanaians who have relatives in that country to pray intensively for them.

“I have seen a strong chaos in South Africa, it was like a war so if you have a relative there, start praying for them because it could lead to war,” he said.

Prophet Roja stated in the video that when he releases prophecies, it's not taken seriously, but strangely, it most often manifests.

He cited an instance where he claimed to have prophesied about a fire outbreak at Kejetia market, but, according to his words, was ignored.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja's resurfaced prophecy is below:

Reactions to Prophet Roja's resurfaced video

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Roja's South Africa prophecy resurfaced.

Queen Appiah wrote:

“Let’s start writing dates to put as a reminder. That will let people stop doubting prophecies when it is finally fulfilled.”

Zobrigaz wrote:

“Director, South Africa has been like that for years, so it is not news.”

Frank Kojo wrote:

“Because of some fake pastors, now nobody believes in prophecies. Hmm, asem oo.”

Willy Dankey wrote:

"Prophet Roja is one of the prophets I respect so much. His predictions always come to pass."

South African citizens reportedly sack immigrants from their hospitals. Smart blog

Source: Getty Images

Okudzeto Ablakwa reacts to viral South Africa video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reached out to his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, following disturbing viral videos showing alleged xenophobic attacks on some Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

He said the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation expressed empathy with the victims and assured him that the South African government would undertake full-scale investigations into the incidents.

Okudzeto Ablakwa further disclosed that the South African government is scheduled to brief African ambassadors on the matter as part of efforts to address concerns raised by affected countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh