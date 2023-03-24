Christian Atsu's final game before his sad demise was for his club side Hatayspor where he netted a late free kick to see his team into a crucial position of not getting relegated

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It turns out that the first game Ghana played after the late Black Star player's death has some striking similarities with Atsu's last match, which makes one wonder whether there could be a spiritual link between the two.

Below are six connections that quickly come to mind.

Atsu's last goal vs Ghana's goal Photo credit: BEIN Sports; CAF

Source: UGC

1. Ghana's match against was somewhat dedicated to Christian Atsu

Before the AFCON qualifier between Ghana and Angola was played in Kumasi, there was a one-minute silence observance for the late Christian Atsu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This was mainly because it was the first match the Black Stars had to play following their late colleague's demise and burial.

Although it was not labelled as a memorial match, it can be said that the game was dedicated to Atsu.

2. Ghana's match against Angola and Atsu's final goal was from a free kick

It is interesting to note that Christian Atsu's last match and Ghana's game against Angola had one set piece: the match's defining moment.

In both cases, a player was brought down near the 18-yard box, and the referee spotted the foul and gave a free kick.

3. Christian Atsu scored at the 97th while Ghana scored at the 95th, both being the last kick of the game

Christian Atsu's goal for Hatayspor was the last kick of the game, and Antoine Semenyo's goal for Ghana was also the final kick of the match.

The only difference is that the Hatayspor goal game in the 97th minute, while Ghana's happened in the 95th.

4. Both matches were crucial for a place in the next tournament

Christian Atsu's winning goal for Hatayspor helped the team's chances to escape relegation.

Antoine Semenyo's goal for Ghana was also crucial in helping Ghana qualify for the next AFCON.

5. Ghana's goal against Angola and Atsu's final goal were played from similar positions

Christian Atsu's free kick for Hatayspor was fired from a similar spot as Mohammed Kudus' shot that was pushed into the post by Semenyo after a rebound.

6. The two goals secured a late victory with the same 1:0 scoreline

Finally, both goals from the two matches wrapped up with the same 1:0 scoreline, as they both went into injury time after 90 minutes of a tight battle with no results.

Ghanaians say Christian Atsu caused the victory against Angola

As YEN.com.gh also reported, several social media users have claimed that the late Christian Atsu was responsible for Ghana's narrow 1:0 victory over Angola in the first leg of the AFCON qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Even though they had 20 attempts on goal, and 10 were on target, Ghana went more than 95 minutes without scoring before scoring with just seconds left on the clock.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh