A girl was seen in a viral video seated comfortably on a boy's lap while she was studying at the Prempeh Library at KNUST

Some social media users are confused as to whether the act by the duo is frowned upon by the school authorities or not

Others, however, stated that there is nothing wrong with the posture that the two were seen in publicly

A boy and a girl have been seen in the Prempeh Library at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in a video that has concerned many social media users.

The girl was seen comfortably sitting on the boy's lap in the recording. Interestingly, they both appeared severe about the materials they seemed to be studying.

It is not clear whether this action flouted any regulations from the school, especially since the only thing the duo was seen doing was sitting on each other and studying.

Ghanaians react to the video of a KNUST girl and boy at the library

However, the footage gathered some exciting thoughts when it surfaced on the TikTok handle Voice of KNUST. Check out some of them below:

Kelvin_grant commented:

I blame the authorities of the school and the librarians kwasiaaa I would have sacked u long ago

Obrempong Nana Kofi indicated:

There's a misconception here that people are not opening their eyes to realise that these students are sitting on separate chairs. count the legs.

Wolfgang Osei opined:

This is wierd... people are entitled to do what makes them happy as long as it hurts no one... the internet has made y'all so bitter

@bossu_kelvin stated:

A mom sent her son to school only to be told he is busy pressing body parts

@FrelloFinez mentioned:

This down mean he wasn’t learning, don’t conclude issues base on a 4 second video

Watch the video below:

2 KNUST boys fight over a Level 100 girl

In a different video, two male students from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology were seen fighting in broad daylight in a video that has been circulating on social media.

According to the accounts, the two young males involved in the altercation were fighting over a female student at the school.

The two males could be seen fighting in the footage in full view of what appeared to be a student hostel.

