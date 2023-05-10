An industrious man has been filmed wearing a waistcoat over his trousers while selling the native drink, 'asaana'

'Asaana' is a non-alcoholic caramelised corn drink made from fermented corn and caramelised sugar

Afia Adutwumwaa, a Ghanaian social media user, posted the video of the young man on Facebook, where it drew comments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A hardworking man who takes his hustle seriously has been spotted donning a waistcoat over his trousers to sell the local non-alcoholic drink, 'asaana'.

'Asaana' is a non-alcoholic caramelised corn drink made from fermented maize and caramelised sugar, also known as elewonyo in other regions of Ghana and as a corn beer drink in many other countries.

People who sell it don't usually dress formally when going about to sett to potential customers.

Man waistcoat captured selling 'asaana' in Facebook video. Photo credit: Afia Adutwumwaa.

Source: Facebook

However, the young man appears to be an exception, as a client observed him selling the drink while wearing a waistcoat. His sartorial choice included a matching flying tie and shades.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media impressed with asaana seller's marketing skills

The footage of the young man was uploaded on Facebook by a Ghanaian social media user named Afia Adutwumwaa.

"I saw this man selling asaana, and I decided to buy some just because of how he's dressed and his marketing skills. Abusuafo), if you meet him anywhere in Accra. Kindly patronise him wai na man must survive," she captioned the footage.

Online users who reacted to the video were impressed with the 'asaana' seller's decent look.

Watch the Video below:

Reactions to the Video of the 'asaana' seller

Maame Afia Kessewaah Tenkorang reacted:

Awwww.

Eva Ewurabena Chong commented:

Great job.

Bawiah Nana Nkrumah Thywill posted:

Perfect.

Nana Efua Frema said:

Madam, refrigerate mine oo.

Hans Boachie commented:

God bless you.

Maaakua commented:

Nice one. It's always good to stand out. I'll buy from you any day.

Juliana Akosua Achiaa posted:

Keep up the good work!

Nana Oye Darko said:

Lovely!

Oheneba Yaa Sarpomaa commented:

He can dress well without the tie sun too hot laaa.

Meet the man who wears suit and tie along with briefcase to sell bofrot

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a businessman believed to be Ghanaian was captured on camera rocking a suit and tie to sell buffloaf, popularly known as bofrot.

The man, who was neatly attired, was spotted by a woman in her vicinity, who called to buy from him.

Impressed by how the man had branded himself as he carried a briefcase, the woman videoed him as he approached her.

Meet the KNUST graduate who wears suit and tie to sell roasted plantain

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Agbalenyo Nelson, a social media user, highlighted the challenges of a Ghanaian roasted plantain seller after graduating from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Agbalenyo Nelson said in a social media post that the married father of four children was unemployed after multiple application letters were sent but generated no results.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh