A video of a young lady selling smoked fish at the market has gathered a lot of reactions on TikTok

The lady who is well-endowed flaunted her flexible behind as she walked through the market selling her smoked fish

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady for her boldness and her decision to go to the market

A pretty Ghanaian lady grabbed attention on social media after she shared a video of her experience as a smoked fish seller at the market.

The video that has since gone viral on TikTok showed the lady trying to carry a pan of smoked fish on her head, apparently after serving a customer.

Lady stuns traders with her curvy behind as she sells in the market. Photo credit:@empressveegh1/TikTok

Wearing a yellow crop top and short leggings, the curvy figure of the lady caught the attention of the market women and buyers, who tried to catch a glimpse of her as she made her way through the market.

One thing worth mentioning is how she shook her flexible behind as she walked.

At the time of writing the report, the 22-second video which was captioned, "Time for everything" had gathered over 15,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the activity of the young lady

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed diverse opinions, with some saying it would be a delight to buy from a well-endowed lady like her.

abena Mary indicated:

What content creators face in creating content

LaudZiggy replied:

Hahahaha. U wowed da old woman

Akanlo Sylvester commented:

The best way of winning the hearts of consumers

Koko indicated:

Who no need fish sef go buy.

deem-shugar wrote:

Was the shaking part necessary

