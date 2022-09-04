Nana Akua Nhyira, the daughter of Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye, has caused laughter online with her latest video.

The video shared on Akua Nhyira's official Instagram page shows the girl dressed in a white T-shirt over a pair of pink shorts.

With Lasmid's Friday Night playing inside her mother's living room, she decided to show off some dance moves in the company of her brother.

Tracey Boakye's daughter has stirred laughter with her dance video Photo source: @nana_akua_nhyira

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the two-year-old did not remember any dance except to try and mimic an adult twerking.

The pretty little girl turned her back to the camera and started to shake her waist as ladies do in twerk dances.

Nhyira whose diapers showed in the video seemed to be enjoying herself as she smiled and looked so happy.

Nhyira's video was shared with the question as the caption:

"Who is dancing in this video?"

Watch Nhyiras dance below:

Nhyira's dance stirs reactions

The dance moves of Tracey Boakye's daughter have stirred many reactions online. Most people found her dance funny.

_ammasikaa.x said:

"Pampers twerking ."

_abhena_xx said:

"Eyyyy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

my_heartbeat206

"Wob) Pampers dey twerk boi."

ambitious_afia said

"She can twerk for the nation ."

nyameba_posh said:

"with her pampers Hahahahahaha aah."

Source: YEN.com.gh