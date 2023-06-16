A video of a talented young boy speaking about his football ambition has left many netizens impressed

The young kid who plays for a Colts team in the Ashanti Region expressed his desire to one day play for Spanish giants, Real Madrid

Netizens who watched the video wished him all the best, whereas others also praised his exceptional football skills

A ten-year-old boy has turned heads on social media after he granted an interview where he spoke about his footballing prowess.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Mckeetv, the young kid who was sharing his views after partaking in the Justify Your Inclusion exercise organized by Dabo Soccer Academy said he was delighted with his performance.

Young kid shows off skills at football justify Photo credit:@mckeetv/TikTok

The young kid who exuded confidence remarked that even though he is young, he regularly plays with older folks, hence underrating him in football games due to his height will be a big mistake.

Quizzed how he felt as he was cheered on by excited onlookers who were impressed by his gallant display, the left-winger who plays for a Colts team known as Amakom Liverpool said he was happy.

He added that his ultimate dream is to play for Real Madrid Football Club in Spain.

Videos of the recently held justify held in Kumasi showed Samuel Dabo, founder of Dabo Soccer Academy and a Spanish scout Xavi Hildago taking photos with the 10-year-old kid.

It remains to be seen whether he would be part of the lucky players who might be travelling to Spain to actualize their dreams of becoming football stars.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 30 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians heap on the little kid

Netizens who reacted to the video were delighted by the young kid's confidence and his footballing skills

vinicius Jr stated:

Madrid is your destination kid bro

Young Rich Legacy indicated:

Go higher bro #Hala Madrid young Vinicius

kay_cee_toc_yrn replied

God will make a way for you kid bro

WASTY commented:

Absolutely amazing........ keep up the good work

