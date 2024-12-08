Ghanaian musician and avid businessman Kweku Adda, known in showbiz as Chris Waddle, has reacted to NPP's defeat in the just-ended elections.

In an X post, Chris Waddle poured his frustrations against the ruling part out, listing some possible causes of the tragic defeat.

He noted, among other things, that the government's failure to address pressing issues affecting Ghanaians led to the defeat.

Additionally, the introduction of various policies resisted by Ghanaians also led to his defeat.

He accused the president of suppressing freedom of speech and ensuring even journalists who criticised the government paid for it.

Also, he stated that the outgoing President crippled the economy, leaving Ghanaians with nothing but hardship. He also touched on what he believes is a deliberate closure of businesses not owned by his allies.

"You arrested almost everyone that spoke against ur party, making sure even journalists lost their freedom of speech, you collapsed and crippled almost every business that wasn’t owned by your allies, people cried of pure hunger yet you kept imposing higher taxes," he said.

Chris Waddle also criticised the government for not withdrawing its decision to build a National Cathedral despite widespread opposition.

"Almost the whole Country Cried, begged and said We don’t need a Cathedral right now we need employment. But You said NEVER u still go build am. U ordered chiefs to get up and greet you as if sitting down to greet U takes away ur blessings and good policies u had," he said.

