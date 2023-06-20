Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has shared that she rejected a man's proposal after accepting to marry him earlier

She made the revelation in her latest book, detailing that she returned the man's ring to him via DHL

She added that though she was in a relationship with the man, she did not love him and wanted to opt-out

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said that she rejected a man's proposal shortly after accepting to marry him.

She detailed that she did not love the man, yet, she was in a relationship with him until his demeanour compelled her to break up with him.

In her I Am Not Yvonne Nelson memoir, Yvonne stated that she turned the unknown man down because of how he treated a friend of hers.

The actress, whose past relationship with Sarkodie and some other famous faces has trended online, said that the man took her to Venice on her 29th birthday to propose to her.

The beautiful actress said that in order to avoid embarrassing him, she accepted his romantic proposal but later returned his ring via DHL, especially for how he treated her friend Esi, who had visited her.

Yvonne Nelson said:

I was dating a man I didn’t love, a man who was making marriage plans while I was planning how to opt-out without hurting him too much. On my 29th birthday, he took me to Venice, the city of love and romance. The night before my birthday, I called my mother and wept uncontrollably on the phone. I could smell the proposal the following night after dinner and I wasn’t prepared for it.

On that fateful night, we had a romantic dinner after a boat ride earlier in the day. When I opened the dessert bowl after the dinner, some vapour-like cloud hovered briefly over the plate before clearing to expose the ring. He proposed to me with his mother’s ring. That’s how seriously he took it. It meant so much to him and nothing to me. My preoccupation was how to not ruin his night.

A female friend had visited me while he was away at work. Esi and I were in the house when he returned. He was rude to her, taking the television remote disapprovingly from her and changing the channel. When Esi failed to get his memo, he called me aside and gave what sounded like a stern instruction. He had expected Esi to leave as soon as he entered the house. His unwholesome attitude had failed to get Esi out, so he wanted me to tell her to leave right away. I left with Esi and returned his ring to him through DHL.

