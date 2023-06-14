A Ghanaian man on TikTok proposed to a married woman in the comment section of a video posted by the woman and her husband

When the lady showed the comment to her husband, he wondered if the man did not know she was married

Some TikTokers have commented that maybe the man is harmless, while others believe he means the proposal

A TikTok couple expressed shock when a man proposed to the wife in the comment section of a separate video.

The couple that goes by the TikTok handle @berthsfamily laughed after they read the comment.

In the video shared on the @berthsfamily page, the woman read the comment and showed it to her husband, who also looked at it and wondered if the person was serious.

The husband wondered if the one proposing to his wife did not know she was married Photo credit: @berthsfamily

The comment from @SamuelMensah340 said: “Hi dear, how are you doing? I really appreciate your beauty, okay, please can I be your boyfriend?”

The husband then explained that @SamuelMensah340 made the comment on an earlier video in which he said that their sexual affairs have brought them three children.

TikTokers react to the post

Commenting on the post, some believed the guy meant no harm, while others said the man should also get a girlfriend so there would be no issues.

Below are some reactions

@Official-Ohemaapapabigh❤️ said:

Kwame ne Ama family dea who can break it…and he choose the wrong video to comment under..the reply though

@DE ROYAL KING explained:

Boyfriend can be different meaning that’s what I think he mean no harm

@Ladyak asked:

then Kwame can i also be your girlfriend?

@Akua_seal said:

This app der am not surprised kraa .am always getting messages like this in my inbox. and am Married with 2kids is serious here.

@ Diamond Adwoa piesie said:

great couple, but please ask your husband if he is single ,cos I also need born three Dad

Watch the video below

