A young Ghanaian lady currently making great strides in the United States has opened up about her motivation to pursue a career as an immigration lawyer.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Akua Poku said her quest to become an immigration lawyer is due to the fact that she is an immigrant herself and hence, wants to help others like her settle in the country.

The Wesley Girls' High School and University of Ghana old student who launched a law firm in 2020 said she also realised she could use her role to empower the immigrant community to push for their American dreams.

"I wanted to go beyond just helping immigrants get green cards, US citizenship, work permits, file for their families or helping them with deportation defence.

I wanted to educate the immigrant community, help them become confident, financially empowered and push them to live their American dreams. After all, as immigrants, we are all ambassadors of our countries here in the US and we need to be good representatives of our beloved countries."

The mother of two, who has a license to practice in all 50 US states, admitted that running a law firm, especially as a woman, is not an easy task.

"It has been very challenging. There are not many people I can look up to as mentors who have travelled my path. According to the American Bar Association, there are only 4% of attorneys in the US that are black and less than 2% of black female lawyers in the US.

It is no wonder we are just two or three Ghanaians who own and run full-time law practices in the state of Virginia (a state of about 9 million people). In the neighbouring state of Maryland (of about 6 million people) there are also just two Ghanaians who own law firms and run law practices on a full-time basis.

She encouraged young lawyers in Ghana who have the opportunity to pursue a law career in the US to take up the opportunity.

"I would encourage young Ghanaian lawyers who have the opportunity to work in the US to pursue it. Generally, gaining experience from other places or jurisdictions other than where you were trained is beneficial, regardless of what field you are in. It gives you a better perspective. Travel exposes you to new ways that shape your life as a whole if you let it."

