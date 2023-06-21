Gianna and Tianna Tout-Puissant are twin sisters who recently graduated from Moravian Academy in the US

The teenagers have been accepted into Harvard University, which they characterise as a "dream come true''

The twins aspire to be cardiothoracic surgeons or neurosurgeons while also playing for the Harvard women's basketball team

Gianna and Tianna Tout-Puissant, twin sisters born two months prematurely, have been fighting against the odds and persevering over the years.

Both, 17, attended Moravian Academy in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where they developed a love of learning and refined their talents as university basketball players.

Twin sisters to attend Harvard University together. Photo credit: Because Of Them We Can/Black Enterprise.

Twins sisters to attend Harvard University

The teenagers graduated from Moravian with not one but two acceptance letters to Harvard University.

According to a study, Harvard recorded a 3.4 per cent admission rate for the class of 2027 out of 56 937 applicants, said Because Of We Can.

While the twins have always wanted to go to college together, being accepted into such a prominent university surprises them.

"We all logged into our application portals simultaneously, read 'Congratulations' on each other's screens, and then burst out laughing. My mother burst into tears. It was completely ridiculous," Gianna told reporters, Black Enterprise reports.

Twins sisters' dream career

The teens intend to major in chemistry and play for the Harvard women's basketball team. Both girls want to be cardiothoracic surgeons or neurosurgeons.

