An interesting throwback video has surfaced online that has got Ghanaians talking and giving interesting opinions on independence

The video featured kids who are now our Grandfathers and great grandfathers. They were asked their opinion on Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and they had some eye-opening stuff to say

The nostalgic footage has trended all over social media, with many individuals and media outlets sharing the iconic piece of history

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An interesting footage has made rounds on Twitter and Facebook, stirring various debates amongst Ghanaians.

The video was a throwback of an interview the British colonialists did of some kids after independence. The interviewer asked the kids their opinion on Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Photo: Kids speaking about Nkrumah, Photo of Nkrumah Source: Gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

The majority of the children said they liked him and that he was a good leader. However, one person amongst the group felt Nkrumah was a dictator. His opinion has generated a debate amongst many people on whether Nkrumah was a dictator or not.

The English the children spoke sounded very good and well polished. This was one of the significant things many people noticed from the video and admired their English.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The interviewer also asked the kids if they liked the British and if they would like them to stay or not, and the vast majority of them responded with a resounding yes.

This part of the video also brought up an interesting talking point. People debated on which was better, gaining independence or the British staying.

Folks shared their opinion on the matter. YEN.com.gh compiled some exciting comments the video generated.

Social Media Reactions

Jean O'tunde admired their English as she said:

See how everyone spoke good English, the photographer, ordinary Ghanaians on the streets. Today even highly educated persons, lawyers, doctors etc can't speak good English. What happened?

quame_age also gave a controversial opinion as he said:

Sacking the British from Ghana was one of our horrible mistakes. See how these kids spoke and understood English so well

ThePostmanGH also said:

You realise the one who said Nkrumah is a dictator wanted to travel foreign. He doesn't want anything to do with Ghana. Man just want lef the coast

Benedicta Gafah Shares Beautiful Throwback Photos Showing Her Beauty Is Natural

In other news, YEN.com.gh shared some throwback photos of Benedicta Gafa. Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah has released a set of stunning throwback photos giving a look into her teens.

The photos show what the actress looked like in her secondary school days and immediately after completing.

Fans have been impressed with her looks in the photos and have described her as naturally beautiful.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh