Abigail Amponsah travelled from Ghana to Iraq to work as a house help but now hopes to move to Europe if she gets the opportunity

She decided to travel after she divorced her husband and needed to fend for herself and her child

Currently, Abigail said she receives GH¢2800 every month after she spent GH¢8500 to travel to Iraq

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian woman working as a house help in Iraq said she wants to move to Germany or any other European country when she gets the opportunity.

Abigail Amponsah said she has worked in Iraq for over two years and her contract will soon come to an end. She is yet to make up her mind on whether to renew or not.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Abigail said that when she gets the opportunity to travel to a European country or America, she will grab it.

Abigail said she was discouraged by relations not to travel Photo credit: SVTV Africa (YouTube)

Source: Youtube

Narrating how she travelled to Iraq, Abigail said she was once married and later divorced her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She moved from Sunyani to Kumasi to live with a sibling and also start life without her husband. During that time, her friend told her about an Iraq travel opportunity.

Abigail said some people she spoke to discouraged her from travelling. She went ahead to fly out of Ghana after she prayed about the opportunity.

She paid her agent GH¢8500 so she could travel to Iraq, where she earns GH¢2800 monthly.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian house help says she is saving to move from Iraq to US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady working as a house help in Iraq said she would move to America for better wages.

Grace explained that her father gave her two options after she completed her second-cycle education. She was asked to choose between furthering her education or travelling outside.

She has five other siblings. Three, including her, have travelled to Iraq to work and send money home. The other three are in Ghana.

Ghanaian whose partner convinced her to go to Iraq earns GH¢1,500 monthly as a house help

Meanwhile, another female Ghanaian who works in Iraq as a house help said her husband and agent forced her to travel to Iraq to work.

Leticia Kobina recounted that she has lived in Iraq for two years and one month. But she has been working for one year and seven months.

She said that she travelled to make ends meet for the family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh