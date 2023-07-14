Former Ghanaian MP and Minister of Education, Professor Dominic Fobih, got married to a beautiful 31-year-old woman

A homemade video of the couple sitting together on a sofa, enjoying a romantic scene with background music, has gone viral

While initial reports claimed she was Professor Fobih's 9th wife, he has denied these allegations, stating that she is his current and only wife

Former Ghanaian MP and Minister of Education, Professor Dominic Fobih, is making headlines with his new marriage to a 31-year-old woman.

In a homemade video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the 80-year-old professor can be seen sitting on a sofa alongside his wife, enjoying a romantic scene with background music.

Several reports initially claimed that she was Professor Fobih's 9th wife, but the professor himself has vehemently disputed all of these allegations.

80-year-old former Ghanaian MP with his 31-year-old wife Photo credit: @misqueky

Source: TikTok

In response to the reports, Professor Fobih stated,

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I only recently got married; I don't have nine wives. I recently got married because I had never had a wife before. Who has nine wives in Ghana? Anyone making comments about the nine wives has been misleading."

The wedding ceremony between the distinguished professor and his wife created a buzz online, drawing significant attention and commentary from the public.

The couple's unconventional age difference has undoubtedly contributed to the fascination surrounding their relationship.

Watch the new video of them below:

Perfect-looking GH lady and 'oyibo' man who looks older marry

In another report, images from a stunning traditional wedding between a Ghanaian woman and her White lover have sparked conflicting responses.

The mixed-race pair wore a variety of outfits to the ceremony, including regal Kente for the religious rite.

26-year-old man gets married to 54-year-old foreigner

In other news, Sean Imonioro Chukwuemeka, a male, married an older white woman he met on Facebook after falling in love with her.

After their white wedding was documented in images and videos and shared online, the couple became an internet phenomenon, but the young guy has no regrets about their choice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh