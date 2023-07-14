A video capturing a brave man rescuing a drowning gentleman in the sea has gone viral

The man noticed the danger and swiftly entered the deep waters, skillfully navigating the strong waves to reach the struggling individual

Shared by Adom 106.3 FM on Facebook, the footage serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of bravery and selflessness

In a heartwarming display of courage and quick thinking, a video has emerged capturing the heroic rescue of a gentleman who was on the verge of drowning in the sea.

The footage showcases the bravery of an unnamed man who, upon realizing the imminent danger, fearlessly plunged into the deep waters to save the struggling individual.

With remarkable skill and agility, he navigated through powerful waves, avoiding their forceful impact, and reached the drowning man just in time.

Man courageously saves guy from drowning Photo credit: @adom106.3fm

Source: Facebook

The rescued individual, who was visibly gasping for breath, owes his life to the selfless act of his savior.

The video, initially shared by Adom 106.3 FM on their Facebook page, has since garnered significant attention, spreading a message of bravery and compassion.

This remarkable rescue serves as a reminder of the importance of having such brave individuals in society. Adom FM's caption corroborates this as it reads:

What an amazing way to rescue someone! We need more people like this........

Source: YEN.com.gh